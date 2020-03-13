Gov. Mike Parson to declare emergency over COVID-19 in Missouri

FILE – In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks after being sworn in as the state’s 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson is planning a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2018, to fill the attorney general’s post, which Josh Hawley held after being elected in 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Jeff Roberson

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson intends to declare a state of emergency in Missouri in response to coronavirus, his office said in a news release Friday afternoon.Parson will hold a news conference at 5 p.m. Friday in his Capitol office to announce his emergency declaration, the release said.Parson announced Thursday that there had been a second presumptive positive case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Missouri in the southwest part of the state.The patient is a person from Springfield in their 20s that had recently traveled to Austria and Parson called the case “travel-related.” There has been no known community person-to-person transmission in Missouri, the governor said.The patient was expected to recover and was under quarantine, said Greene County Health Department Director Clay Goddard.In addition to the announcement of the second diagnosed person, the governor announced Thursday Missouri will receive nearly $13 million in federal emergency funding to support response efforts.Authorities were still working on how to use the money effectively to protect Missourians, the governor said.”I want to assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missourians,” Parson said on Thursday. “I want to emphasis that at the end of the day we are all responsible for our own actions. Use common sense. Practice good hygiene. Wash your hands. Stay at home if you’re sick. And if you are told to self-quarantine, it is very important to follow those instructions.”The governor said his administration will continue to evaluate the situation, but he had not made an emergency declaration as of Thursday.On Friday, state Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running against Parson for governor, said in a statement Parson “must issue an emergency declaration so that the state can access funds and take additional actions to respond to this growing public health emergency.“These funds are needed immediately to rapidly expand the availability of testing for COVID-19,” she said. “An emergency declaration gives the Governor unique powers that can expand the availability of public health resources and control community spread of the disease.”Democratic governors in Illinois, Kentucky and Kansas have issued emergency declarations, as well as Republican governors in Arkansas, Iowa, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Ohio.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

We are gathering information on St. Louis-area events that are being canceled or postponed by concerns over the coronavirus.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

The woman, a university student, had studied abroad in Italy before returning home to the St. Louis area earlier this week, officials said.

Plans call for construction to begin late this year and opening with a freshman class of 150 in fall of 2022.

The sister of the infected patient and her father attended a father-daughter dance Saturday night. County officials say the family had been told Thursday to self quarantine.

A former St. Louis health director, Pamela Walker, said the slow pace of testing nationwide is due to supply chain shortages of testing kits.

To help our readers keep up with news, we’ve created a free daily email newsletter.

FILE – In this June 1, 2018, file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks after being sworn in as the state’s 57th governor in Jefferson City, Mo. Parson is planning a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2018, to fill the attorney general’s post, which Josh Hawley held after being elected in 2016. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)