Gov. Mike Parson defends decision not to close schools statewide

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, for the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency site in North St. Louis. Construction on the site will be evident by Spring. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The majority of Missouri school districts have closed or are planning to close as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, but Gov. Mike Parson has so far not issued a blanket order closing all schools.The governor said during a news conference in Columbia, Missouri, Tuesday that local officials were best suited to make decisions on whether to close, adding that each school district in the state faces its own challenges.“All of them are very diverse, all of them are drastically different,” Parson said of the state’s school districts. “It’s much different — whether it be here in the Columbia school systems or whether you’re in Hayti in the Bootheel — a lot of schools do not have day care capabilities, they have no place for kids to go.”“Parents are working,” Parson said. “We felt like the local levels, elected officials there, would know best how to do their schools.”Other states — such as Kansas and Illinois — have ordered all schools to close their doors. On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced schools would be closed through March 30. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday ordered all K-12 schools closed through the rest of the academic year.“The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations or if they respond inconsistently within our local communities,” Kelly said Tuesday, according to the Wichita Eagle. “Unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work with them every day.”In Missouri, as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 432 districts and charter schools out of 555 had closed or had plans to close.

The University of Missouri-Columbia on Wednesday was the latest school to announce that classrooms will close in favor of classes being held remotely.

