Got time to dig a hole? Forest ReLeaf of Missouri offers a drive-thru tree pickup service

Julie Deken carries her new silky dogwood tree through the St. Louis Earth Festival on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Forest Park. The Department of Natural Resources was handing out trees and seeds donated by the Forest ReLeaf of Missouri after fair goers took a spent time at their booth and took a quiz learning about trees. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

If you have enough time to dig a hole in your backyard during your self-quarantine, Forest ReLeaf of Missouri is offering take-out service for trees.Buy your tree online, and then come to your scheduled drive-thru time at CommuniTree Gardens Nursery in Creve Coeur Park on March 31 and April 7 from 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.The Tree Take-Out Tuesdays is one way for residents to continue planting rees while practicing healthy social distancing. The non-profit offers a variety of Missouri native species trees and shrubs, and a portion of the proceeds goes back to its programs.“Tree Take-Out gives people an outlet for positive action during this time of uncertainty,” Meridith Perkins, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “It encourages everyone to experience the restorative value of nature while creating a beautiful, healthy habitat for you, your neighbors, and the natural community.”For more information, visit www.shop.moreleaf.orgm email info@moreleaf.org or call 314-533-5323.

