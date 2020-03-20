🔥Got Paper: new app tells you how much loo roll you actually need🔥

The spread of Covid-19 has sent UK shoppers into a panic, stockpiling essentials such as toilet roll, pasta and hand sanitiser. Recently, a Tesco Extra store manager in London said customers seeking to buy loo roll would need to queue at the store from as early as 4.30am.

For those panicking that they don’t have enough paper to get them through the next 12 weeks, help is at the hand in the form of a cheeky app called Got Paper.

Created by London-based web developer Dave Stewart, the app and accompanying website allows you to work out how many times you go to the bathroom a day and therefore how many sheets you use on average. Add in the time you’re going to be quarantined, and then the app will tell you how long it will take you to use up one roll, as well as how much you should buy.

Stewart says the app is about poking fun at the panic buying. “As a software developer, you always come back to the numbers. I put the numbers [for myself] into a spreadsheet whilst I was on a conference call, saw the number and the answer was that people just don’t need very much toilet paper. And then I thought, ‘Shall I share the spreadsheet?’”

Instead of simply sharing the spreadsheet, Stewart built the app and website in around nine hours on a Saturday night. He’s used to doing this he says, as he is a member of the Indie Hacker Community which regularly meets up in London to create tech prototypes.

He has since added a function to work how much a family needs as well as language translation: the app is available in seven different languages, including Chinese and German, so people around the world can have a go.

The app calculates how much toilet roll you actually need (Got Paper / Dave Stewart)

After posting the link to the app on his own Twitter and Facebook pages, Got Paper has gone, well, viral. On Sunday, the app had around 10,000 views, whilst it has since gone up to around 80,000. “I work with a designer in Vietnam and we were sharing designs for something else at 3pm on Monday afternoon. I showed him Got Paper and he’d already seen it. It had made its way around the world,” says Stewart.

So it’s clear that Got Paper has a global appeal, and not just with panic-buying Brits. So why have we latched onto something like toilet paper in the Covid-19 shutdown? “Human beings are lazy and they grasp at simple solutions to complex problems. I think for people, buying toilet roll seems like an easy way to sort themselves out.”

The language used in the app is focused on injecting some humour into the situation, with references to poops and pees. There were some other jokes, such as one relating to how the online porn website Porn Hub made its premium content available for free in Italy, that Stewart removed so as not to cause offence.

“I had some tweets that people were using it at the family dinner table. So I took that out,” he laughs.

The app is free to download though there is a screen where you can donate some money to Stewart if you would like. He works as a freelance web developer, building web apps for entities such as banking and insurance, but is working full time on his own software business.

And how many loo rolls does he have? Five, though he says they should be able to last quite long. “I don’t have an income at the moment and I’m possibly about to run out of toilet roll. So maybe the money will go towards that.”

Gotpaper.com