🔥Gorgeous video of healthcare workers singing Imagine goes viral🔥

The Today Show host, Katie Couric shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram account of Dr. Elvis Francois singing Imagine at his Mayo Clinic location.

Dr. Elvis is an Orthopedic Surgeon resident at the Rochester, Minnesota Mayo Clinic, who has gained recognition for his vocal talents on Instagram and was even interviewed on The Ellen Show in 2018.

The video Couric shared with her Instagram followers was of Dr. Elvis with piano accompaniment by Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. William Robinson, performing a rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

Couric posted the video along with her own caption saying, “I love this and I love all of the healthcare workers who are out on the frontlines saving lives!!!” and went on to share Dr. Elvis’ original message.

In the Orthopedic Surgeon’s original Instagram caption he wrote, “In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more… But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one.”

He went on to say, “Over the next few months our health care system will be tested. Millions of lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit.”

The caption ended bringing it back to the lyrics of ‘Imagine’, “Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc…. Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain…the only way we will get through it is together, as one.”

Dr. Elvis has shared many videos on his Instagram account of himself and Dr. William performing in their scrubs at the Mayo Clinic to try and brighten the days of those who follow his account.