🔥Gordon Elliott plotting more Cheltenham Festival glory during changing times🔥

Gordon Elliott has few peers when it comes to training racehorses or, it seems, when turning a negative into a positive.

In May, the biggest owners in his yard, Gigginstown House Stud, dropped a bombshell by announcing they were going to wind down their racing and breeding operation. Michael O’Leary, the driving force behind the operation and chief executive of Ryanair, explained he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Gigginstown’s current squad of more than 170 thoroughbreds, about half of them trained by Elliott, will be the last to carry their familiar maroon and white colours. Next week’s Cheltenham Festival will mark the beginning of the end for the O’Learys – Michael and his brother Eddie – as their runners gradually diminish.

Elliott was a major force before gaining their patronage and no doubt he will continue to be so once they have gone. The next few years will bring new challenges, but he says he and his team are already rising to them.

Gigginstown and Elliott have become one of the sport’s most successful partnerships, producing two-time National winner Tiger Roll (PA)

“If you just look at the sales you will see that we’re stronger than ever,” he says while parading 21 of his Cheltenham Festival team to the media. “It has probably given us the kick up the backside we needed. We’re working hard to keep buying horses. Michael and Eddie have still got a lot of horses here and you never know what will happen.

“I’m very lucky with the horses I have. I have some great owners and brilliant staff. We’re always trying to improve the whole time.”

Twelve of Elliott’s 25 Cheltenham Festival winners – including 2016 Gold Cup hero Don Cossack – have carried the silks of Gigginstown and this week it will be business as usual for them with Abacadabras, Battleoverdoyen, Delta Work, Easywork, Fury Road and Samcro among their principal players.

Delta Work is a leading contender for Friday’s Gold Cup on the back of successive Grade 1 triumphs at Leopardstown. The seven-year-old showed tenacity to prevail on each occasion and last time, in the Irish Gold Cup, he outstayed Kemboy and Presenting Percy, a pair he is likely to meet again.

“I don’t think he has done too much wrong over the last couple of seasons,” Elliott says. “He was lame after Down Royal [when finishing fourth in early November] and the only real time he has been beat was in the RSA last year, when it just did not work out on the day.

“I would say the mistake I made last year was not running him between Christmas and Cheltenham. He only does what he has to do and if you look at his form, he is better with runs behind him.

“I think he is made for the Gold Cup. His style of racing will suit and so will the trip. He is not a big, robust horse, but he is a fair one. The one thing about him is that he stays. I love him.”

Tiger Roll’s official ratings suggests the two-time Grand National winner would also be bang in the mix for the Gold Cup but Elliott does not see it that way and the remarkable 10-year-old will instead attempt to win a third successive Cross Country Chase on the second day of the meeting before aiming to emulate Red Rum by winning at Aintree for a third time.

Earlier that afternoon, he will saddle one of the ‘bankers’ of the Festival in the exciting Envoi Allen, who will line-up in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle unbeaten in seven starts under Rules.

“He is a good horse and there is always more pressure when you go with the likes of him,” Elliott said. “We don’t hype them up, but we think he is a very good. I suppose if you win seven out of seven, people are inclined to talk about you, aren’t they?

“He never does any more than he has to. Even working him, if you paired him with a 95-rated horse, not that we work him to beat another horse, he would only do what he has to do.”

Two years ago, Samcro won the Ballymore after lining up with a similar record. He has since had problems and been expensive to follow – beaten six times at 13/8 or shorter – but Elliott hopes a wind op since his latest defeat at Limerick (to help his breathing) may revive him.

“We had problems with him last season not scoping right and he did not scope great after Limerick,” he says. “He is a very hard horse to keep right. He is working well and looks great, so we will give it a go. I would prefer the ground to be on the better side for him.”

In total, Elliott will have about 50 runners, which is a feat in itself. With or without Gigginstown, he is here to stay.