🔥Gordon Elliot: 'If you gave me one Cheltenham winner it'd be the Gold Cup, but two and I'd say Tiger Roll'🔥

If speed (along with stamina, bottle and a hefty tolerance for Guinness) is key to a successful week at the Cheltenham Festival, then it is curious that for one of National Hunt racing’s true powerhouse trainers, a slow start at the sport’s premier meeting has become something of a trademark.

“Tuesday over the last two years hasn’t been great for me,” explains Gordon Elliott, the Irishman who at the age of 42, is already among the top ten most successful trainers in Festival history.

“I don’t think I’ve had a winner on the first day in the last two years.”

He’s right – to find the last Tuesday Cheltenham winner trained by Elliott, you have to go back to the 2017 meeting, when Labaik, Apple’s Jade and Tiger Roll returned a treble.

Ironically, on that occasion it was his great rival, Willie Mullins, who endured a painful start to the week, failing to land a blow on either of the first two days before a remarkable change in fortunes delivered a Thursday four-timer in partnership with Ruby Walsh.

“Hopefully this year we can get one on the first day because it takes the pressure off,” says Elliott, who claims he does not have a specific target in mind for this week.

“We’ll get one, number one priority, and then after that hopefully a few more on the board.

“Any year you go over and train a winner at Cheltenham is a good year, but I suppose if it’s only one winner it’ll be disappointing.”

It’s a good job then, that a sluggish start has been no preclusion to success.

Last year, the Cullentra House team ended up with three winners, while in 2018 Elliott was crowned the Festival’s leading trainer, turning zero winners after day one into a joint-record eight by Friday evening.

The gold rush on that occasion was started by the Irish banker of the week, Samcro, who romped home in Wednesday’s opener, the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

In Envoi Allen, Elliott targets the same race this time around with a horse of similar profile and expectation, yet to be beaten in seven starts under rules.

“They’re two different horses,” Elliott insists. “And Samcro’s been disappointing over the last year, but hopefully Envoi Allen’s in good form and I’m looking forward to him.

“No horse is bombproof – they’re going to get beat at some stage – but I’d love to see the horse win. Everyone likes him and he’s a very, very good horse.”

Envoi Allen takes a spin around Cheltenham under Keith Donoghue on Monday

While a winner on the first day would be a welcome change, Elliott says that if forced to settle for only one all week he would be happy to wait until the last, when Delta Work is among the leading contenders in the Gold Cup.

No sooner has he made that claim though, then he feels the need to add a caveat: “If you gave me two, I couldn’t forget about Tiger Roll.”

Elliott gets a special buzz out of running the “people’s horse”, who is chasing a fifth Cheltenham success in the Cross Country Chase on Wednesday.

All being well, he will then head to Aintree to bid for an unprecedented Grand National hat-trick, though the desire to make history there does not mean this week is any less important than usual.

“We’re worrying about Cheltenham first and Aintree after,” Elliott says. “If he wins he’ll get as big a cheer as anyone. For me, I can’t wait to run him and see what happens.”

Before that, there is another potentially tricky Tuesday to navigate. Elliott’s day one team is headlined by Supreme hopeful Abacadabras, while Galvin is well fancied in the Northern Trust Company Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Couer Sublime boasts each-way potential in the Champion Hurdle, but of around 50 possible runners this week only five line up this afternoon.

Bringing a squadron of that size across the Irish Sea is quite the logistical task, but one that the main man is happy to observe from afar.

“I worry about training the horses,” he says. “Camilla Sharples is my travelling head girl and she looks after all that so she has to deal with all that. I basically have to turn up at the races and smile.”

That part of his job will be made a lot easier if he ends up in the winners’ enclosure today.

