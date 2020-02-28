GOP legislators pushing to make St. Louis city elections nonpartisan

ST. LOUIS — A newly launched push by some Republican lawmakers in Jefferson City aims to require candidates for many city offices in heavily Democratic St. Louis to run in the future on a nonpartisan basis.House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann of O’Fallon said he introduced the measure Thursday to try to bring St. Louis in line with the rest of Missouri’s municipalities, none of which have candidates listed on the ballot with political party labels.“I filed the bill just to promote consistency across all municipalities,” Wiemann said. “I believe it would be beneficial to the city and to the whole metropolitan area.”Wiemann says he has lined up support from 26 other GOP state representatives from across the St. Louis area, who will be listed as co-sponsors. None are from the city.The bill would apply to candidates for mayor, comptroller, aldermanic president and alderman. But Wiemann said it isn’t intended to cover the city’s county-type offices such as sheriff, collector of revenue and treasurer.He said candidates for those posts would continue to run with partisan designations as they do in counties across the state. St. Louis has such offices because of its unique status as a city not inside a county.Wiemann said he hopes to also get support from some Democratic lawmakers but didn’t list any Thursday.But one city Democrat, state Sen. Jamilah Nasheed, reacted sharply to the measure.“Why in the hell is he in our business?” Nasheed asked. “We don’t need his help in terms of how our elections should look here in the city of St. Louis.”However, Rep. Donna Baringer, another city Democrat, said she finds the proposal interesting and said she’s undecided on the idea.She said city government has become more and more dysfunctional lately.Among other things, she cited the Board of Aldermen’s continued failure to approve city appointees to the regional Board of Freeholders.“Maybe they’re trying to send a message,” Baringer, a former alderman herself, said of the GOP legislators.Creating nonpartisan elections in the city also is part of the goal of an initiative petition drive trying to put a city charter amendment on the ballot.However, the petition group’s measure also seeks to institute so-called “approval voting” in which residents can cast a vote for as many candidates as they want for an office.The two top vote-winners would then advance to a runoff that would replace the general partisan election.Supporters began pushing that measure after Lewis Reed and Lyda Krewson won the Democratic nominations for aldermanic president last year and in 2017, respectively, with less than a majority support in multi-candidate primaries.Nasheed said she supports approval voting but not the part of the petition proposition that gets rid of partisan elections.Wiemann said his bill has no connection to the petition drive measure.He also said his measure isn’t aimed at making it easier for Republicans to get elected in St. Louis by having everyone run without a party label.That has happened on occasion in Kansas City, another heavily Democratic city. For example, Richard Berkley, a former Missouri Republican state chairman, was elected mayor of Kansas City three times in the 1970s and 1980s on a nonpartisan basis.

Kansas City and Chicago have runoff elections to produce majority-supported candidates. St. Louis is among a dwindling number of big cities that use a party primary for mayoral elections.

