🔥Goonies Remake Reportedly In The Works, New Mutants Director Eyed🔥

The beloved 1985 classic The Goonies is reportedly the next film to get the remake treatment with The New Mutants director being eyed for the project. Yes, Josh Boone is one name the studio is apparently considering to helm the movie, but at this time, there are no details on the cast, plot, or even writers. In fact, all our sources – the same ones who said a new Scream movie was happening and that Aladdin 2 is in development, both of which we now know to be true – can tell us is that the property is coming back to the big screen and it’ll be a remake, not a sequel.

Of course, as fans will know, The Goonies was directed by Richard Donner and was produced by Steven Spielberg. The cast included Corey Feldman, Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin, and Avengers: Endgames’ Josh Brolin way back before they were household names. The original film grossed $124 million on a $19 million budget and has become an enjoyable cult classic.

For those living under a rock or who are too young to have seen the infamous motion picture, the story revolves around a group of misfits who live in the “Goon Docks” town of Astoria, Oregon. These kids attempt to save their homes by venturing off to find a 17th-century pirate’s treasure. The adventure has them running from dangerous criminals through a boobie trapped journey to riches beyond their wildest dreams.

Remakes and reboots are all the rage right now in Hollywood, and it makes sense The Goonies would be next on the list. As mentioned above, we’ve been told us that they like Boone as the auteur of the intriguing cinematic endeavor. And he’s probably one of the better choices given what his next release entails.

The New Mutants narrative does have a few things in common with The Goonies. The horror X-Men spinoff is about a group of troubled teens who don’t belong in society because of their powers. They come together in a spooky place full of unknown dangers they have to work together to overcome. While the kids from Astoria didn’t have powers, there are enough other similarities to see why Boone is high on their list.

The Goonies remake is obviously only in the earliest stages of development, but it’s definitely something that’s in the works and as soon as we learn more about what shape it’ll take, we’ll be sure to let you know.