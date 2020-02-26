Each day during the season, our award-winning baseball writers will be presenting exclusive commentary, articles and insights, just for our subscribers. To get access to this, a faster browsing experience and the rest of our content, you’ll need to log in or subscribe.

Goold: Spring rematch with Sanchez reminds Cardinals how October troubles remain February focus

JUPITER, Fla. — The conversation in the Cardinals’ clubhouse after a maddening loss in the National League Championship Series was one that would echo into the winter.An offense defined by its inconsistency had just watched its weaknesses exploited to become an opponent’s strength. They managed one hit in the maddening loss in Game 1, and as they dressed to leave the ballpark, Matt Carpenter, Paul Goldschmidt, and others tried to count up the number of pitches they actually saw in the zone. Goldschmidt thought of one. Others saw maybe two, total. Carpenter believed his answer was none.The audit would continue into the offseason, inform some of their work, and serve as a reminder of the improvement the lineup had to make for 2020.What Anibal Sanchez was as he flirted with a no-hitter that October night in St. Louis serves as a reminder of all the Cardinals’ offense was not.“I see the point — it’s representative,” manager Mike Shildt said when presented this theory Tuesday morning. “Let’s underscore this guy pitched a really good game. He was able to expand. He pitched. And he pitched off his strengths to our weaknesses, and I thought he did a really good job. He didn’t really make a lot of mistakes. It’s probably a different game if he did.“I think it’s an example,” Shildt conceded. “It’s a general example, yes.”Sanchez got the start Tuesday as Washington visited Roger Dean Stadium for the first time this spring. He brought his butterfly changeup, a feel for six other pitches, an ability to upshift and downshift to dramatically different velocities within a few pitches, and of course the report that informed his approach with the Cardinals on Oct. 11, 2019. He didn’t throw many pitches in the zone. He didn’t have to.In his forthcoming book, “Buzz Saw,” about the Nationals’ “improbable” World Series championship, Washington Post baseball beat writer Jesse Dougherty has a chapter dedicated to the advance scouts assigned to the Cardinals. Bob Schaefer was scouting the Cardinals for weeks leading into the NLCS. He was there deep into the morning as the Cardinals and Arizona played 19 innings. He bloodhounded after them into the NL Division Series. Daugherty describes how he and four others were present for Game 5 of the NLDS as the Cardinals thumped Atlanta for 10 runs in the inning.Washington saw what Atlanta tried to do.“While watching the rally, and (10) Cardinals cross home plate, (scout Jim) Cuthbert quickly noticed something the Braves had missed,” Daugherty writes in a book available March 24. “The Braves’ way of attacking a Cardinals’ weakness turned it into a serious strength.”The Braves worked the Cardinals on the outside edge of the plate, and stayed there and the Cardinals pounced. Atlanta never adjusted until it was too late.Sanchez had the stuff to exploit that.“The Cardinals expected to get pitched outside, and the Nationals could use that against them,” Daugherty writes. “Their effort to cover the outer half of the plate left them susceptible to inside pitches. … (Sanchez’s) sinker could get inside on righthanded hitters. His cutter could get inside on lefties.”Away he went.Sanchez took a no-hitter into the eighth inning. Not one of the Cardinals’ eight starting position players had a hit against him. The player who did have the single hit, Jose Martinez, was traded this winter. In the postgame, Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez explained how “some guys think he has five pitches. I think he has nine.” The Cardinals had trouble getting ahold of one. Almost one-tenth of Sanchez’s pitches in that game were in the 70s, and the scatterplot of his game had pitches ranging from 66 mph to 93 mph.He was salt for the Cardinals’ limping, wounded offense.“You’re on defense,” Shildt said, “when you’re really on offense.”Sanchez’s start was the beginning of a historically awful run by the Cardinals offense. No team had ever had a lower batting average in the NLCS, and the Cardinals never had a lead in Washington’s four-game sweep. The series distilled all of the issues with the Cardinals offense that made it so erratic, so absent at times during the season. Baseball shies away from the small sample sizes and knee-jerk reactions to one game, but the game against Sanchez revealed so many of the things the Cardinals aimed to improve on this winter, into this spring, and onward to the summer.They had to get back in control of the strike zone.Several hitters had to stop falling behind in counts.Both would bring a pitcher like Sanchez back over the plate.“We would like to make sure,” Shildt said Tuesday morning. “In general, you’re competing against us, and we don’t want to give any holes to work off of. Or we can adjust to them. Or we have a better idea of what you’re trying to do and we can execute it, we have a better chance to do that. We feel we’ve done a better job individually and as a group of that offensively. We’re being very intentional about that.”Sanchez allowed a run on two hits through innings. He didn’t walk a batter, and he struck out two Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium. It’s his first appearance of spring, and he was around the strike zone more, not at its edges. The Cardinals got their first run off of him by doing what they could not in October: Manufacturing runs.Kolten Wong went the other way with a hard line drive against the shift. Aggressive from the box, Wong grabbed a double. Prospect Dylan Carlson dutifully hit a groundball to the right side of the infield to move Wong to third base. No. 3 hitter Paul DeJong, who would later homer in the game, drilled a fly ball to center field to easily score Wong. In the span of three batters, the Cardinals had a double, two productive outs, and a run against Sanchez.It wasn’t a show of strength.But they didn’t let Sanchez exploit weaknesses.Call it the butterfly effect.He’s a reminder of what they were, and cannot be again.“That’s a good example,” Shildt said. “That’s fair.”-30-

