Goold: Checking for signs of regret as swindling Astros face Max and the music

1 of 7

Washington Nationals fans boo as Houston Astros players walk onto the field for a spring training game on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Karen Warren, Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. waves to the crowd before the team’s spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) waits for a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals the start Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer winds up in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) works in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A ballpark official takes a sign from a fan before spring training baseball game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

A fan reacts as the Houston Astros are introduced before a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — After weeks of wrath from peers and the fallout from being outed as villainous cheats who used tech and trash cans in an illegal scheme to know what pitches an opponent was about to throw, the Houston Astros finally had to take the field Saturday and play without their performance-enhancing percussion.Once again, they knew what is coming.Boos abound. And they’re just beginning.In a Grapefruit League opener that otherwise would have been celebrated as a World Series rematch, the Astros were greeted by raucous boos, fans shouting pitches, and a few clapping empty seats to mimic the banging of a trash can for off-speed pitches.Houston’s mascot, Orbit, rushed the field before first pitch waving a giant, Astros-theme flag and received some of the loudest jeers — at his team’s home game, no less. The vigorous booing contrasted with the ambivalent silence that followed a hype video full of highlights from Houston’s American League championship 2019 season.One Nationals fan wore a shirt that read, “Bang Foul Poles, Not Trash Cans.” A few fans brought posters that were critical of Houston, which were confiscated by ballpark officials.Just a few more signs, ahem, stolen.“Everything gets turned up a notch when the fans really get into it,” Washington starter Max Scherzer said. “We won the World Series, so it’s not like I have a vendetta to hold.”With Houston’s 2017 title tarnished and Boston’s title team of 2018 now under investigation, Washington, the team that beat the trash can-beaters, basks in the glow of being the champs after two chumps. And yet Washington has seen all the national attention at the shared ballpark veer to Houston’s side — until the fans showed up. Few Astros fans showed Saturday. A partisan Nats crowd packed in.Scherzer’s first pitch, a fastball, was not inside, was not high, was not thrown with any intent other than to get a strike, and was not thrown to any recognizable Astro.No-name lineupNot one player who has feigned apologetic for the sign-stealing scandal started in the first game of spring at Fit Team Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. No Jose Altuve, whose 2017 Most Valuable Player award has been questioned by opposing players. No Alex Bregman. No Carlos Correa.Instead, Houston did as Houston has done and flaunted the rules with a barely representative lineup. Four of Houston’s nine batters had major-league experience, none more than leadoff hitter Myles Straw’s 65 games as a pinch-hitter, etc. Houston’s starting nine combined had as many playoff plate appearances as there were active players punished for the sign-stealing: zero.Welcomed to the plate by boos, Straw didn’t swing at any of the five pitches Scherzer threw him. He was called out on strikes.Almost as if he didn’t know what was coming.“Of course you’d rather face . . .,” Scherzer said before pausing. “You want to face the best. I get it. It’s early. You’re not going to see them.”When last Scherzer threw a pitch with purpose, the Mizzou standout and Parkway Central High grad started against Houston in Game 7 of the World Series. That was his first appearance since neck pain forced him from a scheduled start, and Scherzer pitched a resolute five innings and piloted the Nats toward a game they’d win, in part, because of a Howie Kendrick homer that banged the foul pole, not a trash can.The home team lost every game of that World Series, and in hindsight that revealed how advanced opponent’s counterespionage became to thwart the Astros’ swindling of signs. They’d been accused of it for years.Last November, former Astros’ reliever Mike Fiers went on the record with The Athletic about how the 2017 World Series champions Astros used a camera in center field to record and transmit signs to a video screen situated near the dugout. When the signs were decoded, the Astros would bang on a trash can or not depending on the type of pitch.A commissioner’s investigation launched that month described the caper as “player-driven and player-executed.” Suspensions, however, were limited to leadership.Eventually general manager Jeff Luhnow would be fired, and the dragnet also would cost three managers their jobs — Houston’s A.J. Hinch as well as Boston’s Alex Cora and the Mets’ Carlos Beltran, both of whom were with the 2017 team. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt referred to the excavation of baseball’s seamier skullduggery and public airing as “a healthy purge.”Baker’s bunchInto Houston’s tempest steps a familiar manager, free from the stain of sign-stealing but familiar with the motivation to move on, to chase a redemptive championship.The Astros hired Dusty Baker to right their reputation, and he immediately became the leader in wins for active managers. The past four clubs Baker managed won at least 90 games and three won division titles. In his previous stint at manager, in 2016-2017, he won back-to-back division titles and averaged 96 wins — but the team dismissed him after a 97-win season. He faced that team Saturday, the Nationals, and they stared across the diamond at him as defending champions without him.“Motivation ain’t my problem,” Baker said.He told a story about training as a young player with Japan legend Sadaharu Oh, and how the world’s leader in career homers offered this advice: “You learn to control the burning desire in your heart by coolness of mind.”It will take plenty of that this season as the Astros visit teams they’ve wronged.“You’ll probably get the same reception most places you go, especially the first go around,” Baker said. “So you’ve got to put your big boy pants on. Just try to shut it out and just play baseball. This too shall pass. When? I’m not sure.”Scherzer got two scoreless innings into his start Saturday before a rainstorm drowned the field. Houston twice advertised a resumption of play before cancelling the scoreless game after a 94-minute delay. The tarp had to be pulled over the infield twice, and once it left the dirt exposed long enough to get sloppy. With no covered escape from their dugout to the clubhouse, the Astros waited out the rain, left to look at the mess on the field — and attempted cover-up.They are, after all, a team always looking for signs.

