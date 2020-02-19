🔥Google Stadia is finally expanding to other phones aside from the Pixel🔥

Google’s cloud gaming platform Stadia may have got off to a rocky start but things are starting to look up. From tomorrow, the service will be available on a broad selection of new smartphones, including the brand new Samsung S20 line-up.

Until now, Google Stadia has been exclusive to Google devices. However, from Thursday, February 20, Google will add support for other Android devices including Samsung’s Note 10 phones and ASUS devices. With more supported mobiles this means you now have more ways to play games on the go.

You’ll still need a powerful internet connection and a Stadia subscription in order to play the games.

(Google)

Here’s a list of all the new compatible phones included:

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10E and S10+

Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S20, 20+ and S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

ASUS ROG Phone

ASUS ROG Phone II

Google’s first stab at cloud gaming launched last November to a rather underwhelming response. Instead of playing on a console like a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, all you need is an internet connection and a compatible device, such as a Google Pixel smartphone, a Chromecast and a smart TV, or a PC using Google Chrome browser, to play console-standard games on the go.

For £8.99 a month, players can stream games in 4K, at 60fps and with surround sound. Included with the subscription are a variety of free games, as well as discounts on purchasing other games.

Stadia initially launched with just 12 games, the most significant of those being the likes of Red Read Redemption 2 and Mortal Kombat 11.

Google regularly adds games to the list however with the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, complete with Keanu Reeves the character, is expected to be available to play via Stadia following the game’s release in September 2020.

The tech giant isn’t the only company working on bringing cloud gaming to life. Xbox is also working on a similar service named Project xCloud which would allow gaming fans to stream some of the best Xbox games straight from the cloud to their mobile device.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts