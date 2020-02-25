🔥Google Stadia games 2020: The best games coming this year🔥

When Google Stadia first launched in November 2019, people were justifiably underwhelmed at the lack of games available.

Despite this rocky start, the cloud-based gaming service has an ever-growing list of titles being released, and there’s a lot to look forward to this year.

Stadia’s main appeal is without a doubt the ability to play the latest and greatest games on the go without the need of a powerful console, which can cost hundreds of pounds.

On the button: the Google Stadia controller (Google)

Instead of playing on a console such as a PlayStation or Nintendo Switch, all you need is an internet connection and a compatible device, such as a Google Pixel smartphone, a Chromecast and a smart TV, or a PC using Google Chrome browser, to play console-standard games on the go.

From Cyberpunk 2077 to Doom Eternal, the Stadia is slowly accumulating an impressive roster of games as the year continues.

Baldur’s Gate 3

The Mind Flayers return in Balder’s Gate (Larian Studios)

The Baldur’s Gate series is set in the Dungeons and Dragons’ universe.

Whilst not much has been revealed regarding the story, the trailer released in June last year dropped some hints that the main enemy in the game will be the octopus-headed monstrosities known as mind flayers, infamous within the Dungeons and Dragons’ cannon.

Larian Studios and Wizards of the Coast, which owns D&D, have managed to keep a lid on information regarding the game, but we expect a lot of information to come out of PAX East which kicks off on Thursday, February 26.

Release date: TBC

Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves will make a cameo in Night City (CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest game to come from CD Projekt Red, which is most famous for bringing the world of The Witcher to us thankful gamers.

The Polish studio has become increasingly popular since the immensely ambitious release of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk is sure to be similar in scope and size, just in an entirely different setting.

The game was set for release earlier this year but has recently been delayed to September.

Release date: September 17 for Stadia, PS4, Xbox and PC​

Doom Eternal

The violent and high-octane shooter Doom Eternal is making its way to all consoles, including Stadia.

This first-person shooter game is a sequel to a 2016 reboot of the famous franchise, seemingly doubling down on the guns, mayhem and gore prevalent in each of these legendary games.

Set eight months after Doom 2016, about 60 per cent of Earth has been conquered by the demonic invasion. With the Earth military helpless, it’s up to your itchy trigger finger to help turn the tide.

Release date: March 20 for Stadia, PS4, Xbox, Switch and PC

Marvel’s Avengers

Captain America as he appears in-game (Marvel/Square Enix)

Assemble Earth’s mightiest heroes and embrace your powers in Square Enix’s Avengers game.

Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person, action-adventure game that combines an original, cinematic story with single-player and co-operative play.

Live out your superhero fantasies by assembling into a team of up to four players online where you’ll master abilities, customise a growing roster of heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats.

Release date: September 4 on PS4, Xbox, Stadia and PC

Orcs Must Die! 3

(Robot Entertainment)

OMD3 will be a Stadia exclusive, ushering in some orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale.

This long-awaited successor to the storied series will see players and their friends pit against the largest orc armies every assembled.

Orcs just have to die, apparently.

Release date: TBC 2020

Watch Dogs: Legion

(Ubisoft)

Take to the streets of London in Watch Dogs: Legion to wrestle control of the city back into the hands of the oppressed people.

A huge selling point for this game is that you can play anyone you see around the city. From an ageing grandmother to a youthful young adult, you can take direct control of these people and wreak havoc.

On October 24, 2019, Ubisoft announced that the game would be delayed until an unspecified date.

Release date: TBC

SteamWorld franchise

Superb tactical game SteamWorld Heist will be available on Stadia (Image & Form)

The wonderfully animated and creative SteamWorld games will find a new home on Google Stadia.

Initially released on Nintendo consoles, Stadia players will have access to four iconic SteamWorld games.

SteamWorld Dig, Dig 2, Heist and Quest will all be made available on the Stadia.

Dig and Dig 2 are platformers made in a 2D Metroidvania style, where players have to dig and create paths of exploration while gathering materials to sell above ground.

SteamWorld Heist is a turn-based tactical game and Quest is a card-based RPG set in a typical high-fantasy world.

Seeing as how the games are already out however, the release date shouldn’t be too far away.

Release date: TBC

Recently Google announced that they were adding Stadia support on a broad selection of new Andriod smartphones, including the brand new Samsung S20 line-up.

Stadia isn’t offering an instant game library for a subscription, instead, it’s a storefront that charges per game like Steam, Origin or the PlayStation Store.

If you buy into the Stadia Pro subscription, you do get access to free games and also exclusive discounts on the titles available to stream.

While these price drops might not be as good as what you’re used to from other services, like Steam’s seasonal sales for example, for big titles they aren’t bad.

Here are all the games currently available on Google Stadia:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Attack on Titan: Final Battle 2

Borderlands 3

Darksiders Genesis

Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep DLC

Destroy All Humans!

Doom

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Farming Simulator 19

Final Fantasy XV

Football Manager 2020

Get Packed (launch exclusive)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Grid 2019

Gylt

Just Dance 2020

Kine

Metro Exodus

Mortal Kombat 11

NBA 2K20

Rage 2

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider

SAMURAI SHOWDOWN

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Supercross 3

SUPERHOT

The Crew 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

Thumper

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tomb Raider Definitive Edition

Trials Rising

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

To see the prices of these games you need to have a Google Stadia Pro subscription.

Women in tech podcast returns

Listen and subscribe to Women Tech Charge on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you get your podcasts