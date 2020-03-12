Google has announced a temporary ban on adverts for medical face masks, in a bid to help stop the spread of misinformation amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A Google spokesperson told the Evening Standard in a statement: “Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily ban all medical face mask ads,”

The statement continued “We’re actively monitoring the situation and will continue to take action as needed to protect users”.

Medical experts are worried that healthy people buying these medical masks could lead to a shortage of them for medical workers or people who need them more.

Londoners wear Coronavirus masks – In pictures

The Centers for Disease Control has officially said the masks are not effective in preventing catching coronavirus, but they are needed by those caring for sick patients:

“You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask)“, the CDC said on their website.

Since January, Google has reportedly been blocking ‘hundreds of thousands’ of ads for misleading coronavirus-related products or services.

Several YouTube videos which claimed to offer alternative treatments for the virus have also been taken down by Google.

The advert ban only applies to facemasks for now and doesn’t include other products like hazmat suits or hand sanitiser.

The ban is the latest policy change by Google as they try to address misinformation in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, which has killed eight people in the UK as of Wednesday

This is Google’s statement in full on the ban:

“We’re committed to protecting users and surfacing helpful, authoritative information as the coronavirus situation continues to evolve. Out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to temporarily ban all medical face mask ads. We’re actively monitoring the situation and will continue to take action as needed to protect users. Since January, we have blocked hundreds of thousands of ads for misleading coronavirus-related products or services.”

Follow all of our live updates on the coronavirus here.