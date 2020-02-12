Goodie Mob bringing ‘Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour’ to Pop’s

1 of 2

CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo with Goodie Mob performs during the Dungeon Family Reunion Tour 2019 at The Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Goodie Mob’s “Soul Food 25th Anniversary Tour” is at Pop’s on May 17. Show time is at 9 p.m.Tickets are $35-$50 with VIP available. Tickets are at ticketweb.com.Get more information at popsrocks.com.

