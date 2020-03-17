🔥Good News, Looks Like Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Are Out Of The Hospital🔥

Today was a bad day for learning about notable actors who have contracted COVID-19. There has been a lot of shock as reports have come out revealing that Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, and Kristofer Hivju have all tested positive for the virus at the center of the on-going pandemic. It’s been upsetting and stressful to hear, but on the search for silver linings we now have one: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are no longer hospitalized, and are now quarantining themselves in their rented home in Australia.

It was last Thursday that Tom Hanks first posted on social media that both he and his wife had been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus, but now The Wrap is reporting that they have left the hospital where they were kept over the weekend and are now in their own temporary residence in Australia. The couple is down there because Hanks was filming the Baz Luhrmann-directed Elvis Presley biopic prior to becoming sick.

Tom Hanks posted his first update from quarantine on Friday, quoting one of his most famous lines from one of his most beloved movies while doing so, and has definitely been showing a brave face publicly during what surely must be a scary time. Yesterday Rita Wilson took to her own social media page to make jokes about Corona beer and share her quarantine playlist on Spotify, while Hanks shared a picture suggesting that he was enjoying a snack of Vegemite on toast (though as someone who has tried Vegemite, I’m not sure that’s actually possible).

As we have been for the last couple of days, we here at CinemaBlend continue to wish both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson the best of luck and hope that they both have a fast recovery.

In the meantime, while all the rest of us are stuck in self-isolation, it should be noted that the filmographies of both Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are filled with titles that can entertain and make these scary times seem like they are passing quicker. For recent feel-good material, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood was just recently released on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital, and you definitely can’t go wrong with classics like That Thing You Do!, Big, Splash, The Burbs, Sleepless in Seattle, A League Of Their Own, and Now And Then. It’s probably best to keep away from Philadelphia, though.

As for upcoming Tom Hanks movies, it’s not yet clear if the Elvis biopic is going to change its release schedule, and we also don’t know what the future holds for the three films that the actor has set to be released theatrically in the coming months. His next movie, Greyhound, is currently scheduled for release on June 12th, and while we haven’t seen any shifting yet from titles set to come out in June, that definitely could change in the coming weeks.

Not only do we not know exactly how long the pandemic is going to keep every day life shutdown, but we also don’t know how the shakeups to the release schedule are going to change things in the aftermath (major releases like A Quiet Place: Part II and Mulan are going to be looking for new release windows, and it’s unclear how they might impact projects currently holding on to their established dates). This in mind, we also don’t know what’s going to happen to Tom Hanks movies set to come out in the second half of 2020 – including BIOS on October 2 and News Of The World on Christmas Day.

