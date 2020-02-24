🔥Good Morning Britain viewers call for Bill Turnbull to join show permanently as he reunites with Susanna Reid🔥

Former BBC Breakfast co-presenters Bill Turnbull and Susanna Reid have reunited on Good Morning Britain – and viewers were thrilled to see them back on screens together.

Turnbull, 64, appeared on the BBC’s morning news show alongside Reid, 49, until 2014, when she left the broadcaster for ITV.

He is currently filling in for Piers Morgan while Reid’s usual presenting partner is on holiday and will present Good Morning Britain until Wednesday, marking his return to breakfast television after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

After the pair were introduced in a voiceover at the start of the show, Reid said: “Well I haven’t heard that for a number of years, Susanna Reid and Bill Turnbull!”

Reunited: Reid joked that working with Turnbull would be “therapeutic” (Rex Features)

Turnbull said “Pinch me because I can’t believe this is really happening” before the pair shared a hug.

“And to be on the TV with the legendary Andi Peters,” he then quipped, gesturing to fellow panelist Peters, who said he was “thrilled” to meet Turnbull properly for the first time.

Susanna Reid – In pictures

Alluding to Morgan’s absence, Reid suggested that her three days working with Turnbull would be “therapeutic” by contrast.

“We always joke about the fact that when Ben [Shephard] is in on a Thursday, it’s a therapeutic Thursday but now I’ve got therapeutic Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday,” she said.

Throwback: The pair worked together until 2014 (PA)

“That’s very sweet of you but let’s see how you feel by the time you finish on Wednesday,” Turnbull replied.

Good Morning Britain viewers were delighted to see Turnbull and Reid working together again, with many praising the guest host as “a consummate professional” who was “calm and respectful” to interviewees.

Others noted that he stepped in to defuse a debate about Meghan Markle to “keep the conversation on topic” and prevent it from becoming a “slating match.”

Many shared their hopes that Turnbull would return or even become a permanent fixture on the show.

Speaking ahead of his comeback, Turnbull said that he was “thrilled” to be reuniting with his former colleague – despite “having sworn never to do breakfast television again.”

Reid added: “It will be lovely to work alongside him again. I expect Bill presenting a breakfast show again will be like a duck taking to water – if the early alarm call isn’t too much of a shock.”

Turnbull previously appeared on the show as a guest in November to discuss his Channel 4 documentary Staying Alive, which followed him as he underwent cancer treatment.

He has also presented a weekly radio show on Classic FM since 2016.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.