🔥Good Morning Britain panel shuts down Joan Collins' comments on Phillip Schofield🔥

Good Morning Britain panellist Kelly Osbourne shut down Joan Collins during a discussion about Phillip Schofield on Monday.

The daily show usually airs from a London studio but the special episode was coming live from LA, where Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid were anchoring ITV’s coverage of the Oscars.

They were joined by Kelly and her mother, Sharon, along with Joan and blogger Perez Hilton.

And while conversations largely centred on the Academy Awards and the unfolding after-parties, Piers briefly tried to spark up a conversation about Phillip’s decision to come out as gay during one segment.

Oscars special: The GMBstudio relocated to Hollywood (Good Morning Britain)

Turning to Joan, he asked: “Have we not reached the stage now where tolerance and acceptance where making a public statement about your sexuality almost feels like, why are we still making people go through this?”

The actress and author replied: “That’s what I thought when I saw it. I thought, why does he have to do that? It seems like he was living a fine life.”

Making the unfounded claim that “everyone who knew him [Phillip] knew he was gay,” Joan continued: “Why does he want to tell anybody and confess, as it were?

“We take for granted these days that people are gay, lesbian or trans, or whatever. It seems a little odd to make a big pronounced statement…”

As the rest of the panel sat in silence, Kelly quickly offered her thoughts.

“I loved Phillip Schofield when I thought he was straight and I love Phillip Schofield now that I know he is gay. It makes no difference,” she declared.

GMB’s Oscars special featured numerous hiccups with the show going off-air due to technical difficulties at one point.

Sharon also left Piers scrambling for an apology after she was caught saying the f-word live on air, just minutes after joining the hosts in the studio.

Schofield came out as gay last Friday and has since spoken candidly about his family’s reaction and how long he has been struggling with thoughts about his sexuality.

This year’s Oscars delivered a series of welcome surprises, as underdog Parasite scooped four accolades.

The Dolby Theatre filled with whoops and cheers when Bong Joon Ho won Best Director but Sir Sam Mendes, who had been favourite to win, was caught on camera looking less than impressed.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV at 6am.