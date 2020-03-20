🔥Golf world rankings frozen following Covid-19 outbreak, leaving Rory McIlroy in top spot🔥

Golf world rankings have been frozen indefinitely following the coronavirus pandemic.

The standings will remain as they are in both the men’s and women’s game until further notice.

Both the Masters and PGA Championship – the first two majors of the year – have, alongside a number of other events, already been postponed.

The freeze means Rory McIlroy will remain as the World No1 for the foreseeable future while Korean Jin Young Ko heads the women’s standings.

A joint statement from the Official World Golf Ranking and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking read: “The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking (WWGR) will be paused until further notice with professional golf currently inactive due to the global threat posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The Governing Boards of the OWGR and WWGR have decided that the rankings will be frozen at Week 11 (the week ending March 15th and 16th 2020) and will continue to monitor the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19.

“An announcement about the resumption of each respective ranking will be made in due course.”

The freeze is particularly pertinent for Olympic qualification – should the summer games go ahead – with the qualifying places being determined by the World Rankings. Countries are allowed two players, with a maximum of four if they are among the top 15.