Each day during the season, our award-winning baseball writers will be presenting exclusive commentary, articles and insights, just for our subscribers. To get access to this, a faster browsing experience and the rest of our content, you’ll need to log in or subscribe.

Goldschmidt takes Kim deep, but pitcher impresses in first live batting practice with Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim pitches live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. – “It’s a little bit different from Korea,” Kwang-Hyun Kim concluded Tuesday. “They seem to have more strength than Korean hitters.”Perhaps, one would surmise, Kim was referring to the time Paul Goldschmidt obliterated Kim’s fastball over the fence … and to the opposite field, too.It was his “Welcome to the Majors” moment, but the good news is, it wasn’t in a game — and Goldschmidt is actually on his team. Alas, Anthony Rizzo is not. But besides the homer allowed in Tuesday’s live batting practice, the newcomer Kim showed some good stuff on the mound of Field No. 2 here, even his curveball, which he didn’t throw too often in the Korean Baseball Organization.“I think he’s got a chance to be effective,” said Cardinals veteran Matt Carpenter, who faced Kim, as did Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina. “He works quick, his delivery is fast. For a lefty hitter, everything is cutting away, for a righty, everything is cutting in. He showed the ability to throw four pitches – slider, curveball, change and the fastball. … I thought he looked pretty good overall, especially for the first day.”Kim admitted he was “kind of nervous” in his first outing — and understandably so. It’s been quite a journey to get here, at age 31, as a big-league rookie. And Tuesday was a fitting day for him to throw his first live batting practice — the Cards announced that starter Miles Mikolas got another PRP injection. Mikolas likely won’t be ready for opening day, so that means “KK” and Carlos Martinez can compete for two spots in the rotation, along with the likes of John Gant and Daniel Ponce de Leon.Asked what he needs to show to be a starter, Kim said: “The most important thing is to pitch low and be aggressive – and also have command. The pitching coach has always told me I should be aggressive. As the exhibition season goes on, I will try to pitch the first pitch as a strike.”There was a special guest in attendance to see Kim and the Cards. It was Jamie Romak, Kim’s teammate from the Korean team SK Wyverns, which is working out about an hour away in Florida. Romak was a former Cardinals farmhand. Romak played a little in the bigs, but now is a quality hitter and celebrity in Korea. There is much media here from Korea, and reporters flocked to him as soon as he was spotted on the Cardinals’ campus.So, Jamie, why do you think Kim can be an effective pitcher in America?“I think first and foremost for me is that he’s a big-game pitcher,” Romak said. “He’s pitched on a stage that for a lot of American fans unfamiliar with Asian baseball, it’s very intense. There are big crowds, huge expectations. It’s a national stage every night, and he’s the guy on the Friday night game when you’re in Seoul, he’s the guy you want to have the ball for you. He’s taken the ball for Korea and the national team on the big stage. The Olympics, World Baseball Classic, you name it, those sorts of events. He’s been pressure-tested and had success at the highest levels.“And he has a major league arsenal, whether that works out as a starter, which I think he can (do), and if you put him in the bullpen, it looks even better. So I think it was a great sign by the Cardinals.”Last season in the Korean Baseball Organization, as Kim’s teammate, Romak finished tied for second with 29 home runs. He also finished eighth in runs scored (86).He’s had quite the baseball life. A Canadian, Romak was drafted in the fourth round in 2003 by Atlanta. Since then, he’s played 17 professional seasons, tallying six MLB hits in 36 at-bats for the 2014 Dodgers and 2015 Diamondbacks. He’s been in six MLB organizations and played in Japan and Korea, as well as winter ball in Hawaii, Venezuela and the Dominican.In May of 2012, Romak joined the Cards organization after being released by Kansas City. His manager for the Cardinals’ Class-AA team? Mike Shildt. Romak had an .809 OPS for the 2012 Springfield club that won the Texas League, along with the likes of Kolten Wong, Carlos Martinez, Trevor Rosenthal and the late Oscar Taveras.As for the skipper Shildt, Romak said: “He’s an amazing person. A lot of similar characteristics to Trey (Hillman, the former Royals manager who managed SK last season). Very good people person, cares about people. Wants to see people do well and get the most out of their ability. He takes personal interest in players and their lives and their families.”He contacted me after they signed him and asked me about Kwang-Hyun, and I think it’s a great spot for him. He’s very fortunate to be here with Mr. Shildt. … I think players really want to do well for Shildt. They’re strongly motivated by how well he takes care of them, and they want to do their best for him.”

“There’s also a shared responsibility for us to continue to maintain the integrity of the game,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said.

After three seasons of physical setbacks, a pleased Reyes said, ‘I thought my mechanics were pretty much where they need to be.’

A high OPS — on-base percentage plus slugging percentage — is worth its weight in gold. So, who’s got it in them?

‘Absolute genius’ Jon Huizinga was influential and instrumental in developing lefthander Matthew Liberatore.

A look at Giovanny Gallegos, a key reliever for the 2020 Cardinals.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim pitches live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com