Golden ticket: Economy Museum offers chance to touch $700k bar

Want to get your hands on a quick 700 grand?The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis can help you, but only for a moment.The Economy Museum, which “The Fed” operates at its St. Louis branch, has a bar of gold on display that visitors can actually put their hands on.Well — hand, singular — to be exact.Thanks to a box designed specifically for this display, museum visitors can insert one hand into the box, touch the bar, lift it a bit and also learn about the history of gold.

A bar, 99.999% genuine gold, now is on display at the Economy Museum, operated by the Federal Reserve of St. Louis. The bar is on loan from the U. S. Mint. (Photo by U.S. Mint)

On loan from the U.S. Mint, the bar is made of 99.999% genuine gold and has a current market price, based on the gold rate on Wednesday, of $720,585 (and 60 cents).It is smaller than a loaf of bread, but way heavier.While it is only 9.75 inches long and 1.5 inches tall, it tips the scales at almost 28 pounds.The exhibit, which arrived in town earlier this month, has been two years in the making.”It was a very involved process, in terms of meeting security requirements and bringing the bar all the way from New York,” museum director Tom Shepherd said.The Economy Museum is at 1 Federal Reserve Bank Plaza, at the corner of Broadway and Locust Street in downtown St. Louis. It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Admission is free.

