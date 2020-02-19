Gold Glover Ozzie hopes DeJong can ‘keep moving’ and do the same

1 of 2

St. Louis Cardinals infielder guest instructor and Hall of Fame short stop Ozzie Smith fields a ground ball during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals strategist Patrick Elkins (88) talks with special instructor and Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith, center, and coach Willie McGee during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong earned national attention last season when he finished in the top three at his position in the Gold Glove balloting. But, as DeJong lined up for his first defensive drills of the season here, there was a voice in his ear that said he could do better. The speaker was the world’s oldest shortstop — and likely its best defensively — 65-year-old Ozzie Smith, who was alternating taking ground balls with DeJong.You see, Hall of Famer Smith has 13 Gold Gloves.“I just want to reinforce him at what he’s already good at,” said Smith, who is spending his customary week here in spring training, helping the infield coaches and taping some television shows.But what Smith wanted to remind the 26-year-old DeJong of was to “keep moving” while he was awaiting a possible play in the field.“Not starting from a standstill,” Smith said. It didn’t matter whether Smith moved side to side or front to back. He kept moving and wants DeJong to do the same.“Do what’s most comfortable for you,” Smith said. “But you can’t be like this (flat-footed) here and the ball’s hit over there. If you are moving that way, you’ve got momentum going to it.”DeJong quickly absorbed Smith’s advice. “Like a fish in water,” said Smith. “That’s why he’s so good. It’s a little thing, not a a big thing, but he’s got good movement and he already had good hands and good eyes.“Now it’s just a matter of doing it every day and making it fun.”“I’m getting more experienced, with anticipating more pre-pitch activity,” DeJong said. “And not wanting to be stuck in a place right when the ball is hit.“To be more flowing — that’s what we were talking about out there, just trying to get some motion before a pitch.”DeJong, who was charged with just seven errors and who took part in 104 double plays last season while starting 156 of 162 games at shortstop, also hit 30 home runs, so a lot is expected of him as a shortstop.“You’ve got to be mentally strong enough to separate the two,” Smith said. “And he’s been able to do that.”On Monday, they started a few days of playing side by side.“I didn’t even bring my glove out,” said Smith, who planned just to coach the first day until infield instructor Jose Oquendo, a longtime Cardinals teammate of Smith’s, said, “Where’s your glove?”The Cardinals had no other shortstops during DeJong’s drills, so Oquendo tossed Smith his own small glove.“Rookie,” said Oquendo, smiling and shaking his head.DeJong marveled at Smith’s agility. “It’s pretty unreal that he still has the rhythm,” said DeJong. “It’s hard to believe he’s 65 years old and he’s even using ‘Cheo’s’ (Oquendo’s) training glove and he’s catching everything.“Yeah, he’s a legend but the way he acts in your presence makes it seem like he’s an average guy you can have a conversation with and laugh. He doesn’t have that Hall of Fame overcoming aura. He’s just a man of the people and he cares about this organization so much.“He really doesn’t step on anybody’s toes either. He waits for us to come to him. We’re able to bounce ideas off him and he’s just a great resource.“But ‘keep the feet moving.’ That’s the biggest thing I picked up from him.”

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Longtime American Leaguer hit eight homers for Phillies last September. He had 30 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2016.

In past two seasons, Brad Miller has been with six organizations and has appeared at every position but center field, catcher and pitcher.

Cardinals Hall of Famer cautions that staff ace shouldn’t be expected to duplicate his Bob-Gibson-like second half of 2019 season.

Manager Shildt calls a recurrence of pain and discomfort around Mikolas’ flexor tendon “a minor setback.” Rest, another MRI likely scheduled as team determines extent of injury.

Righthander felt discomfort while throwing last week. He is in the first year of a $68 million, four-year contract.

Webb and Miller retired both lefthanded and righthanded hitters last season. Shildt and staff talk over intricacies of new rule with Cardinals’ pitchers.

Manager Shildt calls a recurrence of pain and discomfort around Mikolas’ flexor tendon “a minor setback.” Rest, another MRI likely scheduled as team determines extent of injury.

Webb and Miller retired both lefthanded and righthanded hitters last season. Shildt and staff talk over intricacies of new rule with Cardinals’ pitchers.

His absence throws open a rotation spot that could be filled by Kim, Cabrera, Helsley, Gant, a Class AAA Memphis starter — or, possibly, Reyes.

Korean lefthander says he wants to be ready for start of exhibition season. He finds his best advice about his new country from Google.