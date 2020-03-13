Al Boum Photo became the first horse since Best Mate to win back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cups as he won a thrilling Festival showpiece on a glorious day for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins.

In a steadily run race, the eight-year-old held off a late charge from the staying-on Santini to land a Mullins four-timer on the final day of National Hunt’s premier meeting.

With 2018 winner Native River out injured, the field lacked an obvious front-runner and became a tactical affair, with Townend taking up the running turning for home and looked to be a comfortable winner after the last, only for Nicky Henderson’s Santini to get back within half a length at the line.

The winner was Mullins’ seventh of the week, catapulting him to the top of the training standings despite a quiet first two days, while Townend will claim the top jockey’s title after securing an unassailable lead.

Lostintranslation defied the poor form of Colin Tizzard’s leading hopes this week with a terrific run in third, but Irish Gold Cup winner Delta Work disappointed with a scratchy jumping display while Presenting Percy, a two-time Festival winner, fell at the last.

More follows…