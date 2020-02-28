🔥Gogglebox cast 2020: From sisters Ellie and Izzi, to siblings Sophie and Pete🔥

Gogglebox became an unexpected hit when it first launched back in 2013 and now, the cult favourite has returned for its 15th series on Channel 4.

Many of the programme’s beloved sofa-dwellers will be reappearing this series, including sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner, and siblings Sophie and Pete Sandiford.

A couple of new faces will also be thrown into the mix, including husband and wife, Anne and Ken – who’ve already proven a massive hit with fans.

Here’s a selection of the faces you’ll be seeing on your own box over the next few weeks…

Who’s in the Gogglebox cast?

Ellie and Izzi

Sisters Ellie and Izzi ​Warner hail from Leeds and are often spotted enjoying a Friday night takeaway whilst filming for the show.

The pair first joined the cast in 2015 and were apparently baffled when they were chosen to take part.

Ellie said at the time: “We thought ‘who’d want to watch us?’ and then we got picked and couldn’t believe it!.”

Sophie and Pete

Brother and sister duo Sophie and Pete Sandiford have become firm favourites since joining the cast in 2018.

The pair clearly get on as well off-screen as they do on-screen, with both of them sharing regular snaps of nights out together on Instagram.

Jenny and Lee

(Channel 4)

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley – who always seem to be either laughing or crying together – are two firm friends from Hull.

Many think that the pair are somehow related, but they actually just met at the pub when Jenny was a landlady and Lee was a regular customer.

They made their first appearance on Gogglebox after Jenny bumped into show researchers at Beverley Races Ladies’ Day, where they apparently signed her up on the spot.

Giles and Mary

Giles Wood and Mary Killen have charmed the nation with their endearing nicknames for both one other (“Nutty”) and their Wiltshire home (“The Grottage”).

When they’re not sitting in their remarkably coordinated living room (their armchairs match their wallpaper) Giles is an artist and Mary is a journalist.

They’ve been married for over 30 years, and first met at the age of 21, when Giles was enrolled in art school and Mary was a model.

The Siddiqui Family

Baasit, Umar, and dad Sid are long-standing favourites on Gogglebox.

The family are renowned for their insightful witticisms, and have apparently become major icons in their hometown of Derby.

Amira and Iqra​

Amira Rota and Iqra Gull can always be counted on for a bout of giggling during the show, and their contagious laughter has made them a hit with viewers.

The two friends are based in London, and made their first Gogglebox appearance in series 10.​​​

Series 15 of Gogglebox airs every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.