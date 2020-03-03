🔥Godzilla Vs. Kong’s Runtime Has Reportedly Been Revealed🔥

The runtime of monster movie smackdown Godzilla Vs. Kong has reportedly been revealed, and it’s a lot less than you might have been expecting.

According to specialized update site Godzilla-Movies.com, at a recent test screening where the newly reshot film received a positive reaction, one attendee stated that the pic was definitely “under 2 hours long,” and more specifically “closer to 1 hour and 45 minutes.” The viewer also stressed that the surprisingly truncated length does not affect the overall quality.

Compared to the runtimes of the films preceding it, Godzilla Vs. Kong seems like it will move at a quick and efficient pace. Gareth Edwards’ 2014 Godzilla clocked in at 123 minutes, while King of the Monsters was slightly longer at 132 minutes. Kong: Skull Island, meanwhile, was a bit shorter, totaling just under two hours at 118 minutes.

The shorter runtime is likely indicative of the film assuming that audiences will already be familiar with the titular Titans through the previous movies, in much the same way the MCU doesn’t waste time re-introducing its expansive assortment of characters after they’ve been featured once in a significant capacity. This way, the pic will be able to spend more time on story and spectacle rather than going over ground previously trodden that will largely be unnecessary. Besides, even if this is the first Monsterverse movie that someone is watching, King Kong and Godzilla have been such iconic fixtures of cinema screens for decades that even someone who has somehow never seen one of their outings will still maintain some awareness of who they are.

In a world where blockbusters run to increasingly butt-numbing and bladder-challenging runtimes, the length of Godzilla Vs. Kong is a refreshing move in the other direction, showing that some filmmakers understand that a movie’s duration is not directly proportional to its quality.