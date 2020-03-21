🔥Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Says It Has A Positive Message For Society🔥

Even if the initial release date for Godzilla Vs. Kong hadn’t been pushed back by eight months, it seems unlikely that the movie would have been released anyway, given that it was originally scheduled to hit theaters last Friday, right as the Coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with theaters around the world.

An early cut of the latest installment in Legendary’s MonsterVerse reportedly didn’t impress the studio, who ordered a series of extensive and costly reshoots to try and salvage the project. Luckily, director Adam Wingard seems confident that the showdown between the two iconic monsters is in much better shape, with early reactions showering huge praise on the movie.

Despite all of the behind the scenes turmoil and the resulting upturn in quality of the final product though, we still don’t know a lot about Godzilla Vs. Kong apart from the obvious fact that the two title characters are set to do battle in epic, city-leveling fashion. However, in a recent interview, star Eiza Gonzalez offered up some new plot details, and hinted that the story is set to feature a strong human element despite the abundance of CGI that’s also going to be on our screens.

“Both Godzilla and Kong’s stories are going parallel, as you’ll see, without giving anything away. It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.”

Presumably, one of the female leads is Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown’s returning character from Godzilla: King of the Monsters, but based on the announced cast so far, it isn’t clear who the other one could be. We’ll have to wait and find out for ourselves, I guess, with the first trailer for Godzilla Vs. Kong widely expected to be released at some point over the summer.