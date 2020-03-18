🔥Godzilla Vs. Kong Star Explains Why Fans Will Be Very Happy With The Film🔥

One of the bigger releases of the year is Godzilla Vs. Kong. Slated for a premiere in November (assuming the coronavirus is over by then, God willing), the blockbuster sees two of our favorite monsters battling as the humans watch helplessly.

Among the many stars of the movie is Eiza Gonzalez, who’s been seen in several big projects over the past few years. From Baby Driver to Hobbs & Shaw to the recently released Bloodshot, the actress is certainly in demand and while promoting the latter Gonzalez gave an update on the project and teased a film the fans are really going to enjoy.

“When I say I’m in the movie, people are like, ‘Oh my God.’ Seeing that fanaticism and seeing how excited they are to see this movie makes me really excited; I think they’re going to be really happy. Adam Wingard is so talented. Both stories are going parallel as you’ll see without giving anything away. It’s a large cast as well, and it was really fun to be a part of it. There’s so much going on, but the heart of it is two young girls as well, which is such a positive message for society nowadays. It’s just incredible.”

Barring any hiccups in the release date (again, fingers crossed), it’ll be interesting to see how this movie does. It’s a part of a connected MonsterVerse that began with the 2014 Godzilla and continued into Kong: Skull Island and last year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Godzilla and Kong did well both critically and financially, earning more than $500 million worldwide each. But last year’s King of the Monsters was a bit of a disappointment, earning less than $400 million and scoring mostly negative reviews from critics. I found the movie to actually be pretty entertaining. But have I thought about it since? Not really.

Of course, the film was originally set for a March release but was delayed eight months due to the studio being unhappy with director Adam Wingard’s cut. But in the last few weeks, reports have come out that after substantial reshoots, test screenings have gone well. As such, we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it turns out alright.

If nothing else, it certainly has a stunning cast, with Kyle Chandler, Millie Bobby Brown, and Zhang Ziyi, as well as a few new faces like Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and the aforementioned Gonzalez all on board. But people don’t go to these movies for the actors.

The real question here is how do you make the audience care about the characters in between the destruction and mayhem? Wingard is the latest indie director to take on that responsibility. Gareth Edwards, Jordan Vogt-Roberts and Michael Dougherty preceded him in this universe and they’ve all had their ups and downs with establishing interesting characters.

It remains to be seen if Wingard can balance the story and the action, but we’ll find out when Godzilla Vs. Kong arrives in theaters on November 20th, 2020.