🔥Go off-grid in wilderness cabins, houseboats and inventive tiny homes🔥

With the rising popularity of decluttering and living a minimal life, it’s no wonder that some of us are looking to downsize our homes too — and a tiny house is often the answer.

It’s a simple way of living with less “stuff”, where people choose to shrug off consumerism in favour of a minimalist life.

From treehouses in the wilderness and remote mountain cabins, to houseboats and campervans, tiny homes, some of them unconnected to major utilities, can offer lower-cost living and freedom to roam.

Typically no larger than 400sq ft, they are easy to move, have low energy consumption and are more affordable to buy outright.

Tapping into the demand for this way of living, Netflix has recently added the first season of a show dedicated to tiny houses to its streaming service.

“Tiny House Nation” follows host John Weisbarth and contractor Zack Giffin across America, as they help design and construct tiny homes in spaces of less than 500sq ft.

From a father and daughter who want to reconnect over their house build, to a couple who want to downsize but still need room for when the children come home to visit, the show follows different families who want to embrace the tiny house movement.

The world’s most creative tiny houses

“More than ever, people are rethinking what makes a house a home, and downsizing their space to upgrade their lives. That’s where we come in. We are seeking out families facing huge challenges, and offering them a tiny solution,” say Weisbarth and Giffin.

Brent Heavener, founder of @tinyhouse and author of photobook Tiny House: Live Small, Dream Big, has compiled 250 images of the world’s most creative small homes, whether on wheels, up in the trees or on the lake, alongside the stories of those who live in them.

It includes anecdotes from those who have enthusiastically embraced the tiny house movement, such as Australians Pauline and Kieran, who set off to travel America in their house on wheels.

Tiny houses across the globe

1. The Home-Stead Wagon, Herefordshire

The Home-Stead Wagon, Herefordshire (Ebury Press)

Carpenter Bill and interior designer Beck combined their talents to create this unique wooden shepherd’s hut in Herefordshire, using timber from local woodlands and fixtures and fittings from a nearby blacksmith.

A benched seating area and table has clever storage behind the seats and a pull-out breakfast bar sits right next to a roll-top bath and linen cupboard.

A wood-burning stove creates a cosy atmosphere and brings plenty of warmth into the hut, while pull-out shelves and cupboards underneath the bed provide extra storage space.

This tiny home is powered by solar panels and the loo is outside, allowing for more room inside the hut.

2. The Lake House, Naturbyn, Sweden

A floating cabin in Naturbyn, Sweden (Ebury Press)

This Swedish houseboat moored on Lake Eldan Värmland is fully kitted out with everything fishing enthusiasts need to live off-grid on the water.

The houseboat can move up to 150 metres depending on which way the wind blows, so its owners can wake up to a different lakeside view each morning.

Inside there is a double bed, bunk beds, wood stove, fridge and paraffin lamp, while outside, a private terrace and outdoor kitchen mean that any fish caught on the river can be cooked straightaway.

A set of paddles and a canoe come with the houseboat, for direct access to the shore. It’s the ideal spot for nature lovers who want to be as close to the water as possible.

3. Treehouse Retreat, Montana

When Darin and Kati bought a seven-acre property in Montana, they decided to build a treehouse on their land to rent out. The two-storey property was built from locally sourced wood and wraps around a Douglas Fir tree, with a winding staircase leading up to the entrance.

Inside, wooden panels and natural materials bring this treehouse to life, while a colourful kitchen with curved walls offers ample room for cooking.

Darin and Kati bought a seven-acre wooded property outside of Whitefish, Montana (Ebury Press)

Benches and a table beside the window create a relaxing space, while a spiral staircase leads up to the first floor, where a curved bedroom makes the most of the woodland surroundings with a tree trunk in the middle of the room.

There’s also a balcony and large windows offering all-round mountain views, plus a small bathroom on each level.

Underneath the treehouse is a seating area, with further seating and a shed in the grounds. High in the trees, this is the ultimate getaway.

“This whole project has been a true adventure in every sense of the word,” say Darin and Kati.

Tiny House: Live Small, Dream Big by Brent Heavener is on sale now (£14.99, Ebury Press).

Tiny House by Brent Heavener (Ebury Press)