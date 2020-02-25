🔥Go local with pinot: the rise of English red wine🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

In this post-Brexit age, English wine is having something of a renaissance.

While wine aficionados have long turned local for zesty whites and berry-laced roses, English red wine has been looked over in favour of our vino-loving neighbours across the Channel – where regions like Bordeaux, Burgundy and Provence produce some of the world’s best reds.

But we’re starting to change our tune. Wine expert and Standard columnist Abbie Moulton says: “Producers in England have been making red wine in small quantities for decades. As producers become more experienced and experiment with new techniques, and of course as our climate changes, the quality has been steadily increasing and more and more good quality bottles are landing.”

Red wines account for just 10 per cent of England’s total wine production, something Lucy Shaw, editor of The Drinks Business, says is on the rise.

Shaw continues: “The wines remain relatively rare and hard to get hold of outside of winery websites, but we’re starting to see a few new names trickle onto the market. The novelty factor alone is enough to peak consumers’ interest and spur them to splash out, but the quality has to be there to keep them coming back.

“English reds aren’t cheap – the average price is around £25, which is a lot to expect consumers to pay for something they’ve likely never tried before. But if you’re savvy and seek out some of the top names in the game, then you will be richly rewarded.”

Taste alone is reason enough to invest – instead of Bordeaux’s rich, easily palatable offerings, English reds are lower in body and alcohol due our cooler climate and will excite the tastebuds. The lower temperature means the growing season is more limited than France, Spain or California – where grapes can develop a higher sugar content due to the longer season.

“English red wines will be lighter in body, more delicate in flavour and likely to be a touch more savoury or herbaceous,” Moulton says. “Of course it ranges though – there are lighter, almost-rosé styles with flavours of summer berry, and there are deeper, more intense styles as well. All in all, English reds can be sophisticated, elegant, and fun.”

While climate change may, unfortunately, work in our favour to produce sweeter reds, Shaw says to look for 2018 vintage English reds as “the long hot summer that year helped to create red grapes bursting with colour and character”.

Shaw adds Pinot Noir is our ‘greatest hope’ on the red wine front. “We’re starting to produce Pinots that are delightfully fresh and approachable, and full of red fruit flavours, from raspberries and redcurrants to mulberries and cherries.

“The best English Pinots have an appealing mineral element to them, which adds to their complexity. Lighter bodied than Burgundy, English Pinot has silky tannins and doesn’t need food to be enjoyed, but is versatile enough to pair with an array of different dishes. Unlike a young Bordeaux, most English reds are ready to be enjoyed immediately, so there’s no need for them to gather dust in your basement.”

The best English red wines to know

Gusbourne Boot Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir 2018

(Gusbourne Boot Hill Vineyard)

Shaw says: “Based in Kent, Gusbourne’s head winemaker, Charlie Holland, is one of the best in the country, and his still Pinot has long been lauded for its elegance and finesse. Made from a tiny parcel of Pinot from the estate’s Boot Hill vineyard, the wine hails from the stellar 2018 vintage and sings with summer fruit flavours, including strawberry, raspberry, cranberry and Morello cherry. Fresh and floral, but with an underlying earthiness, this delicate red has an appealing savouriness to it, like you often find in top Burgundy.”

£29 per bottle | Buy it here

Davenport Diamond Fields Pinot Noir

Moulton says: “I love Davenport Diamond Fields Pinot Noir for a brilliant example of English organic red wine. It’s made naturally, so has a touch of wildness, some classic berry flavours and a lick of liquorice.”

£19.95 per bottle | Buy it here

Bolney Estate Pinot Noir 2018

(Bolney Estate)

Shaw says: “English Pinot pioneer Sam Linter, head winemaker and managing director of Bolney Estate in Sussex, is on a mission to prove that our green and pleasant land can make Pinot Noirs of equal quality to those produced in France. Having experimented with the grape since the ‘90s, her hard work is paying off and Bolney is among the leading lights of Pinot production in England. Bolney’s 2018 Pinot has bags of character, offering notes of plum, cherry, leather and chocolate, soft tannins and a creamy finish.”

£19.99 per bottle | Buy it here

Dunleavy Vineyards’ Sparkling Red

Moulton says: “One of my recent favourites for something that’s just so different is a sparkling red from Dunleavy vineyards in Somerset. Winemaker Ingrid Bates isn’t afraid to be experimental and this is really fun – it’s light in body, with mouthwatering cherry and herb flavours, and is completely different to anything else that’s out there. I love the fact that it opens up our idea of what English red wine can be, and gets people drinking in red wine in a light-hearted way.”

£28.50 per bottle | Buy it here

Hush Heath The Red Miller 2018

(Hush Heath)

Shaw says: “While Kent producer Hush Heath makes marvellous Pinot Noir, it produces a riskier red too, from Pinot Meunier, which is best known for being the third grape used in Champagne production alongside Chardonnay and Pinot. When grown in England and bottled as a solo act it delivers smoky notes of mulberry, blackberry, raspberry and redcurrant. The delicate red sees a lick of French and American oak, lending it soft, velvety tannins.”

£40 per bottle | Buy it here