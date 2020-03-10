🔥GMB viewers slam Piers Morgan for interrupting Dr Hilary's coronavirus advice🔥

Piers Morgan may have found himself in hot water again this morning, after Good Morning Britain viewers accused him of interrupting medical expert Dr Hilary Jones as he discussed the coronavirus outbreak.

Doctor Hilary joined Morgan, 54, and Susanna Reid, 49, to discuss COVID-19, after UK cases of the virus had risen to 319 – with five confirmed deaths.

After quick-fire questioning from Morgan, Doctor Hilary said he believed that it would be “a matter of days before more draconian measures” would be put in place in the UK.

But while Doctor Hilary was trying to offer advice against the respiratory disease, viewers felt Morgan was constantly speaking over the expert, and vented their frustration on Twitter.

Some felt the doctor was being interrupted by those with less expertise.

Others asked if there was any point to having Dr Hilary there if he wasn’t going to be heard.

While some viewers threatened to switch off from Good Morning Britain altogether.

The debate comes after Italy extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country after its death toll from COVID-19 jumped from 366 to 463, with over 9000 confirmed infections.

Italy is now the worst-hit country from the infection after China.

The UK government is now warning against all but essential travel to Italy, now asking all arrivals from the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

