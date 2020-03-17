🔥GM employee at Cole Engineering Center tests positive for coronavirus🔥

The GM logo is seen at the General Motors Warren Transmission Operations Plant in Warren, Michigan October 26, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) – General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday an employee at its Cole Engineering Center in Warren tested positive for coronavirus.

GM said its medical team is working to speak with co-workers who may have had direct contact with the employee, and they will be told to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

