Glossier has announced it will be temporarily closing all of its physical stores, including its current London pop-up, following the outbreak of Covid-19 as of today, Friday March 13.

In an email statement the brand said: “After careful consideration, we’ve decided to proactively close all Glossier retail locations (NY, LA, Atlanta, London) for at least two weeks, beginning Friday, March 13, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ll also be postponing the opening of Glossier Arizona,” it added.

Founder Emily Weiss also posted an open letter on the “tough” decision to close the stores in which she explains she was motivated to do so after reading an article in The Atlantic titled “Cancel Everything” on the importance of social distancing during the pandemic.

“To everyone reading: We’re not alarmists, we’re realists. While this may not be the right decision for every company, it’s the one where we feel we can make an impact. To fellow business owners, remember your core values during this time—this is when they matter most. To our customers and community, remember the power of adaptability. Stay present, be responsible, and try to lean into warmth and openness when you want to close off and pull down the shades. This is a time for us to remember our humanity,” it reads.

The millennial-favourite make-up and skincare brand announced in January that its London pop-up was here to stay for the remainder of 2020, after it proved its most successful yet, having already having had 100, 000 visitors through the door since opening in November.