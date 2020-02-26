🔥Glossier has just launched seven new smudge-proof vegan eyeshadows🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Glossier has released seven new smudge-proof eyeshadows which are all inspired by the tonal colours of American southwest landscapes.

The new eyeshadow line is called Skywash and it’s the matte sister to the brand’s other eyelid offering, Lidstar (which is shimmery and shiny.)

From Lawn, which is a fresh green shade, to Pebble, which is a natural taupe, the colours of Skywash are intentionally hazy and soft-focus, but can be vamped up by using more product.

The formula is matte-cream, and surprisingly it’s the unapologetic green and blue hues which are the real winners of the pack. Wear the green with a peachy-pink lip and you’ll know what we mean.

Glossier Skywash’s seven new shades

Skywash is the latest drop from the millennial brand, which has just extended its Covent Garden pop-up store until the end of the year due to unprecedented demand.

At this season’s London Fashion Week, sweeps of colourful eyeshadow were the go-to look for brands, including Rixo and Charlotte Knowles.

For the optimal way to wear Skywash, pair the shadows (which dry to a cream consistency) with dewy, natural skin (try Glossier’s Futuredew) and a light lip tint.

Glossier Skywash Eyeshadows cost £15 and can be bought here.