Gloria Gaynor brought a touch of disco to the fight against the coronavirus as she washed her hands to her hit song I Will Survive.

Thoroughly washing hands with soap is one of the most effective ways to present the spread of the Covid-19 virus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

The legendary singer, 76, posted a TikTok video of her hand washing routine, singing along to her 1978 single as she scrubbed with soap.

Gaynor lip synced along to the iconic lyrics “Did you think I’d crumble? Did you think I’d lay down and die? Oh no, not I” as she followed the official advice and cleaned her hands for 20 seconds.

“It only takes 20 seconds to SURVIVE!” she wrote alongside the video, adding the hashtags: “#WashYourHands #IWillSurviveChallenge.”

Fans hailed the musician for raising awareness of the importance of good hygiene.

The NHS has advised people to spend at least 20 seconds thoroughly washing their hands with enough soap to cover the full surface of the hand.

The 20 second interval should be roughly the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice – or, in Gaynor’s case, to tackle the most memorable segment of I Will Survive.

The World Health Organisation has also told people to “clean your hands regularly with an alcohol based hand rub or wash them with soap and water,” especially before preparing food or eating, after visiting the bathroom and after coughing or sneezing.

Gaynor’s video challenge has been imitated by plenty of fans, who have shared videos of themselves carefully washing their hands while dancing along to the disco track using the hashtag #IWillSurviveChallenge.