Global spread of new virus brings more travel woes, bans

Pedestrians with protective masks on a street Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tokyo. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe.

A man with a protective mask takes an escalator at a business building Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tokyo. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe.

People line up to buy face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus outside Nonghyup Hanaro Mart in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe.

Ambulances are sprayed with disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus in front of a military hospital in Gyeongsan, South Korea, March 5, 2020.

South Korean soldiers wearing protective gears spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe.

A Muslim pilgrim wears a mask as he visits the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Health Minister Abdel-Fattah Mashat was quoted on the state-linked news site Al-Yaum saying that groups of visitors to Mecca from inside the country would now also be barred from performing the pilgrimage, known as the umrah.

A Muslim pilgrim feeds pigeons outside the Grand Mosque, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Health Minister Abdel-Fattah Mashat was quoted on the state-linked news site Al-Yaum saying that groups of visitors to Mecca from inside the country would now also be barred from performing the pilgrimage, known as the umrah.

An employee holds a board to give face mask sales informations as people line up to buy face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus outside Nonghyup Hanaro Mart in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe. The signs read “Face mask sales informations on March 5, Sale time: PM 2: 00 and Sales quantity: 1,500 people.”

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2019, file, photo, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, left, shakes hand with China’s President Xi Jinping, right, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Xi’s state visit to Japan has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak affecting both countries, Japan’s chief government spokesman said Thursday, March 5, 2020.

A city worker disinfects a taxi because of the new coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Iran has one of the highest death tolls in the world from the new coronavirus outside of China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

Waiters wait for customers outside a restaurant next to the Pantheon, in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy closed all schools and universities and barred fans from all sporting events for the next few weeks, as governments trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus around the world resorted to increasingly sweeping measures that transformed the way people work, shop, pray and amuse themselves.

A lone cyclist rides along Via Dei Fori Imperiali (Road of the Imperial Forums) in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy closed all schools and universities and barred fans from all sporting events for the next few weeks, as governments trying to curb the spread of the coronavirus around the world resorted to increasingly sweeping measures that transformed the way people work, shop, pray and amuse themselves.

FILE – In this Saturday, March 21, 2009 file photo, the pack pedals by the town of Campo Ligure during the Milan-San Remo cycling classic in Italy. The impact of the Covid-19 virus on cycling has been escalating as Australian team Mitchelton-Scott decided to withdraw from racing until March 22.

A visitors wearing a mask walks towards a circular doorway at a park in Beijing on Thursday, March 5, 2020. In places around the globe, a split was developing. China has been issuing daily reports of new infections that are drastically down from their highs, factories there are gradually reopening and there is a growing sense that normalcy might not be that far off. Meanwhile, countries elsewhere are seeing escalating caseloads and a litany of cancellations, closures, travel bans and supply shortages.

A visitor with a protective mask takes a photo by a rapeseed oil field at Hamarikyu Garden Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Tokyo. The number of infections of the COVID-19 disease spread around the globe.

An Indian social activist distributes masks to pedestrians at the landmark Charminar in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, March 5, 2020. A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused over 3,100 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

Passengers line up as workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus outbreak, in the departure terminal at the Rafik Hariri International Airport, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, March 5, 2020. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, causing around 2,700 deaths, mainly in China.

Masked tourist walks by “The Raft of the Medusa” by French artist Theodore Gericault at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.

A cleaner walks in an empty corridor of the Statale University in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

A man walks along an empty corridor of the Statale University in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

A woman walks in an empty classroom at the Statale University, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

Few tourists walk along the Spanish Steps, in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

A woman takes pictures with her smartphone as she walks in a courtyard of the Statale University in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020.Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

A cleaner walks in an empty corridor of the Statale University in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

Masked tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.

Masked tourists visit the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.

A Botticella (traditional Roman horse-driven touristic carriage) driver waits for customers in Piazza di Spagna, at the bottom of the Spanish Steps, in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

Masked tourists take picture next to the Joconde by Leonardo da Vinci, seen at left, at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.

Masked tourist walks by an oil on canvas of 1814 entitled Leonidas at Thermopylae, by Jacques Louis David, at the Louvre Museum in Paris, Thursday, March 5, 2020. With the COVID-19 virus taking firmer hold in Europe, the continent is facing the same complications seen in Asia weeks ago.

Pedestrians wear face masks as they walk at Piccadilly Circus main tourist destination in central London, as the public are asked to take precautions to protect themselves from the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, March 5, 2020.

Examiners sit in an empty classroom as they listen to students defending their thesis on line, at the Politecnico University in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country have prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

An Indian wears a mask and walks on a street in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, March 5, 2020. A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused over 3,100 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

People visit the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Palestinian authorities said the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

Indian social activists distribute masks to pedestrians at the landmark Charminar in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, March 5, 2020. A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 90,000 people globally and caused over 3,100 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

A woman wearing a face mask stands in a subway train in Milan, Italy, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

A pilgrim prays outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Palestinian authorities said the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

A woman wearing a mask takes photos in front of the Spanish Steps, in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

A woman wearing a mask poses for photos at the bottom of the Spanish Steps, in Rome, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Italy’s virus outbreak has been concentrated in the northern region of Lombardy, but fears over how the virus is spreading inside and outside the country has prompted the government to close all schools and Universities nationwide for two weeks.

People visit the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, West Bank, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Palestinian authorities said the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, will close indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns.

BANGKOK — The accelerating spread of the coronavirus created new barriers between the world’s regions and peoples Thursday, draining color from India’s spring festivities, closing Bethlehem’s Nativity Church, contributing to a British airline’s collapse and blocking Italians from visiting elderly relatives in nursing homes.As China, after many arduous weeks, appeared to be winning its epic, costly battle against the new virus, the fight was just revving up in newly affected areas of the globe, unleashing disruptions that profoundly impacted billions of people.The World Health Organization urged all countries to “push this virus back,” a call to action reinforced by figures showing there are now about 17 times as many new infections outside China as in it. To date, the virus has infected nearly 97,000 people and killed over 3,300.“The virus doesn’t care about race and belief or color. It is attacking us all, equally,” said Ian MacKay, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia. “We’re looking at a pandemic in all practical reality.”

Stores have sold out of hand sanitizer amid cornoavirus worries

As Chinese manufacturers gradually reopened their factories, anti-virus barriers went up elsewhere.In Italy, workers in latex gloves pinned “closed” notices on school gates, enforcing a 10-day shutdown of the education system. Italy’s sports-mad fans are also barred from stadiums until April 3.School closures nationwide left many Italian children in the care of their grandparents, undercutting government efforts to shield older Italians from the virus that is proving a greater threat to the elderly than others. Italy has the world’s oldest population after Japan.Parks in Rome overflowed Thursday with children and grandparents. Grandfather Lorenzo Romano, tasked with making lunch for his grandchildren, saw a positive side to the situation.“Altogether it makes me happy because then I have them around me more,” he said.A government decree that took effect Thursday urged the famously demonstrative Italians to stay at least 1 meter (3 feet) apart from each other. Italy also placed temporary restrictions on visiting relatives in nursing homes and urged the elderly not to go outside unless absolutely necessary.Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe, has registered 107 deaths, the same number as Iran, which has also closed schools and universities.To fight its spreading outbreak, the Islamic Republic introduced checkpoints to limit travel between major cities. Iranians were urged to reduce their use of paper money and have gas station attendants fill their tanks.

The economic affects of the coronavirus have preceded the spread of the virus itself, with financial markets swinging wildly, companies closing offices or asking employees work from home in affected areas, and throttling air travel across the globe. Following is a brief look at how things are changing in the economy and the workplace today as the outbreak widens.

Amid the string of bad news, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged state television to offer “happier” programs to entertain those stuck at home.“I urge all artists, scientists, psychologists and all who can bring smiles to people’s faces, come into the social media,” he said. “Today, words that make people tired are no longer advantageous.”Virus fears also impacted the joyful Indian celebration of Holi, in which Hindu revelers celebrate the arrival of spring with bursts of color, including bright powders smeared on faces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders said they wouldn’t attend Holi events and the Holi Moo Festival in New Delhi was canceled.Travelers faced ever-greater disruptions, as countries sought to keep the virus out. But South Africa confirmed its first case Thursday, becoming the seventh African nation to report infections.Australia banned travelers from South Korea who aren’t Australian citizens or permanent residents, following similar bans for China and Iran.Indonesia announced restrictions on travelers from specific parts of Iran, Italy and South Korea after previously banning travel from China. The United Arab Emirates warned its people not to travel anywhere abroad.Germany’s Lufthansa and its subsidiaries Austrian Airlines and Swiss said they will cancel all flights to and from Israel for three weeks starting Sunday after Israeli authorities announced tough restrictions on travelers from several countries because of the new virus.The storied Nativity Church in the biblical city of Bethlehem, built atop the spot where Christians believe Jesus was born, was being closed to the tens of thousands of visitors and worshippers who had been expected for the Easter holiday next month. Saudi Arabia has barred citizens from Islam’s holiest sites.Japan said visitors from China and South Korea would need to complete a two-week quarantine at a government facility and be barred from public transit. Sri Lankans arriving from Italy, South Korea and Iran will be quarantined at a hospital once used for leprosy patients.In the United States, where 11 have died from the virus, hundreds of people were placed in self-quarantines due to cases in a New York suburb.In many places, shoppers emptied stocks of hand sanitizer and face masks. France prepared to enforce price caps on disinfectant gels.On social networks, at family dinner tables and in offices, anxiety infected conversations.“A new risk is always scarier than one we’re familiar with because it has elements of the unknown,” said David Ropeik, who authored the book “How Risky Is It, Really?”In South Korea, which has the highest number of infections outside China, exports of masks will be prohibited beginning Friday and people will be limited to buying two masks a week.North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a letter to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to express condolences over the health crisis. Officials in Seoul said Kim “underlined his unwavering friendship and trust toward President Moon and said that he will continue to quietly send his best wishes for President Moon to overcome” the outbreak. It wasn’t clear if the letter was an attempt to improve strained ties between the two Korean nations.Markets in Asia and Europe rose Thursday after a surge on Wall Street, but fear of economic fallout from the virus’ spread remained. Ministers from the oil-producing countries in OPEC were weighing slashing output to control plunging prices.The outlook for the travel industry is increasingly grim. The International Air Transport Association said the outbreak could cost airlines as much as $113 billion in lost revenue and the struggling British airline Flybe collapsed Thursday.In China, where hospitals were releasing hundreds of recovered patients, officials reported 139 new cases of infection and 31 more deaths. In all, the country has reported 80,409 cases and 3,012 deaths. More than two-thirds of those in China who contracted the virus have been discharged from hospitals, officials said. Of those who remain hospitalized, about 6,000 are in serious condition.A state visit to Japan by Chinese President Xi Jinping was postponed. The trip, set for April, was to be the first for a Chinese leader since 2008.———Sedensky is an AP National Writer. Leicester reported from Paris. Contributing to this report were Kim Tong-Hyung and Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea; Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo; Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka; Ken Moritsugu in Beijing; Aniruddha Ghosal and Ashok Sharma in New Delhi; Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Nicole Winfield in Rome, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Danica Kirka in London.———The Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.———Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

