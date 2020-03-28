🔥Global coronavirus cases pass 600,000 after surge in Europe and US🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 600,000 amid an infection surge in Europe and the United States.

The latest landmark figure came only two days after the world passed half a million infections, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers.

They put the global tally at more than 607,000 cases and over 28,000 deaths, showing the challenge ahead in the battle against the virus.

It comes as the UK’s death toll jumped by 260, the biggest daily rise yet, passing the 1,000 mark. Infections now stand at more than 17,000.

The US is the country with the highest number of cases, at 104,000, but Italy has experienced the most deaths at 9,134.

Spain, which encountered its record daily rise of 882 deaths on Saturday, and France also exceed America’s 1,700 death toll. The true figure worldwide is thought to be higher, as the virus can be asymptomatic.

Nations across the world have gone onto lockdown, leaving streets deserted in normally bustling cities, including Paris where drone photos showed the city’s landmarks eerily empty.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun said that Germany, where authorities closed non-essential shops and banned gatherings of more than two in public, will not relax its restrictions before April 20.

In Spain, doctors, nurses and ambulance drivers in its worst-hit regions are falling ill at an alarming rate and working non-stop, with more than 9,000 medics in the country infected.

“We are completely overwhelmed,” said ambulance medic Pablo Rojo, at Barcelona’s Dos de Maig hospital. “The average age is decreasing. They’re not 80 years old anymore, they are now 30 and 40 years old.”

New York remains the worst-hit city in the US, where there are more than 44,000 cases statewide, the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 passed 6,000 on Friday, double what it had been three days earlier.

Americans are bracing for worsening conditions elsewhere, with worrying infection numbers being reported in New Orleans, Chicago and Detroit.

As the epicentre has shifted westward, the situation has calmed in China, where some restrictions on people’s lives have now been lifted.

In Hubei province, Wuhan, the city where the global pandemic first emerged in December, a two-month lockdown has begun to ease this weekend.

The city of 11m people is letting internal travellers into the city and transport links are reopening, however officials have banned foreign arrivals in a bid to prevent a second wave of infections.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.