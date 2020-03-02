🔥Global change makers from eight cities come together to discuss female leadership🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Sixty speakers from eight cities are discussing the future of female leadership ahead of International Women’s Day.

In a live debate, the expert panel of global change makers are sharing details of their experiences, challenges and opportunities under the theme of ‘Making the Case on Female Leadership.’

Speakers from California, London, Athens, Amman, Beirut, Istanbul, Karachi and Johannesburg will try to get a sense of what progress has been when it comes to women’s empowerment, where the major challenges and opportunities for women lie, who are the real change makers globally, and what can be done to promote diversity and inclusively – together and in parallel.

The event is moderated by BBC World’s Tim Willcox out of Evening Standard’s office on High Street Kensington in London. Among the London panel are Vicky Booth, CEO of Inspiring Girls International, author and activist Paola Diana, Founder of Global Thinkers Forum and Athena40, Elizabeth Filippouli, Yamina Karitanyi is currently the High Commissioner for the Republic of Rwanda, Vicky Pryce from the Centre for Economics and Business Research and writer Shamim Sarif.

The event is organised by the Global Thinkers Forum in association with the Evening Standard.