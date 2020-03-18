🔥Global cases of coronavirus hit nearly 200,000 as Covid-19 outbreak hits all 50 US states🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Global cases of coronavirus have hit nearly 200,000 as South Korea reported 87 elderly people in local nursing hospitals had been diagnosed and the virus was confirmed to have reached all 50 US states.

It comes as governments around the globe continue to grapple with how to implement border closures, travel restrictions and lockdowns amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Globally, there are now around 197,000 cases and nearly 8,000 people have died.

The dozens of new cases in South Korea’s worst-hit city raised concerns about a possible spike in infections after they waned over the past week.

Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin said on Wednesday that 74 of the cases came from a single hospital and that the 57 patients who were infected would be transferred to other facilities for treatment.

South Korean officials have struggled to stem infections at hospitals, nursing homes, disability institutions and other live-in facilities, which critics say have been poorly regulated for years.

Meanwhile, in America, there have so far been 108 deaths in the US from Covid-19 and more than 6,300 cases confirmed across the nation.

The coronavirus has now spread to every state, with West Virginia becoming the last to report an infection.

The Trump administration is seeking a $1 trillion economic stimulus package as Republican senators were reportedly warned privately on Tuesday that if Congress failed to act, US unemployment could hit 20 per cent.

To mitigate the spread, the US and Canada are reportedly working out the details of a mutual ban on nonessential travel between the two countries.

Hawaii’s governor has encouraged travellers to postpone their island vacations for at least the next 30 days, while the governor of Nevada — home to Las Vegas — ordered a month-long closure of the state’s casinos.

It comes as Britain and the Netherlands announced rescue packages totalling hundreds of billions of dollars to prevent a massive economic fallout.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Wednesday face questions from MPs on his coronavirus strategy after the Government announced an “unprecedented” £350 billion package of support to help businesses survive the crisis.

Mr Johnson and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Tuesday vowed to do “whatever it takes” to buoy the economy , as the number of people thought to have Covid-19 in the UK rose to 55,000 and the death toll climbed to 71 .

Britons have also been advised against non-essential travel to anywhere in the world as the coronavirus crisis closed borders around the globe.

In Brussels, European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, said there had been “a unanimous and united approach” to the decision to prohibit most foreigners from entering the EU for 30 days.

On Monday, the EU issued guidelines to ease the flow of critical goods like food and medicine, while helping individual nations restrict nonessential travel.

French President Emmanuel Macron tightened internal guidelines, allowing people to leave home only to buy food, go to work or do essential tasks. He said people had not complied with earlier guidelines and “we are at war.”

The global number of cases worldwide of the virus now exceeds 197,000, though more than 81,000 of them have recovered, mostly in China.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, has killed over 7,900 people.

In Italy, infections jumped to 27,980 on Tuesday. With 2,503 deaths, Italy accounts for a third of the global death toll.

Spain, the fourth-most infected country, saw its cases rise by more than 2,000 in one day to 11,178. Deaths from COVID-19 jumped to 491, a toll that included 17 elderly residents of a Madrid nursing home who died over five days.