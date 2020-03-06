🔥Global Awards 2020 red carpet: Dua Lipa and Camila Cabello lead stars at glitzy ceremony🔥

An array of stars were out in force at London’s Eventim Apollo Hammersmith on Thursday night to celebrate the third annual Global Awards.

Pop star Anne-Marie, Good Morning Britain host Charlotte Hawkins and winter Love Island winner Paige Turley were among the celebrities attending the event.

The bash was hosted by Global Radio favourites Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway and Myleene Klass.

Posing alongside husband of five years Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan, 32, turned heads in a hot pink ensemble, teamed with a bright orange bralet that emphasised her toned waist.

Double Act: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan posed together (PA)

The Our Girl actress also sported bright pink eyeshadow as Wright kept things simple in jeans and a black jacket.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden stunned in an embellished black jumpsuit, while Love Island host Laura Whitmore looked demure in a short red dress, teamed with a black belt.

Daring: Ellie Goulding nailed the organza trend (Dave Benett)

Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding was fashion forward, wearing a maxi-length black gown paired with show-stopping organza sleeves.

Dua Lipa dared to bare in a long black gown slashed at the thigh. The New Rules singer, 24, scooped the award for Best British Act on the night.

Elsewhere, Camila Cabello, who won Best Female at the ceremony, layered a long white shirt with a black corset.

My Oh My: Camila Cabello performed at the awards (PA)

The singer performed hits My Oh My and Havanna on stage, with the 23-year-old changing her outfit for a school-uniform styled checked skirt and cropped blazer.

Lewis Capaldi and Stereophonics were the night’s biggest winners, with Capaldi taking the Mass Appeal award and the gong for Most Played Song for his mega-hit Someone You Loved.

Rock band Stereophonics won the Best Indie trophy and were also honoured with the Global Special Award for their 25 years in the industry.

Stormzy, Ed Sheeran and The Jonas Brothers also scooped prizes, winning the Hip Hop or R&B Award, Best Male and Best Group respectively.