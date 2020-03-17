🔥Global Affairs directive advised employees with COVID-19-like symptoms to go to a separate room🔥

OTTAWA – While public health officials are telling Canadians to stay home amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Global Affairs Canada employees were told Sunday that if they were to experience COVID-19-like symptoms while at work, they should be placed … in a separate room.

A directive issued to GAC employees on Sunday evening by department heads and obtained by the National Post stunned more than one bureaucrat.

Titled “Transitioning to a new workplace reality,” the note said that if an employee is ill outside of work, they should remain at home, consult their local public health authorities and seek medical attention if required.

But the directions regarding an employee who starts showing symptoms while at the office were different. In essence, GAC deputy ministers recommend to put them in another office, stay two metres away and make sure they have a mask, hand sanitizer and a garbage can.

Then, advise their supervisor and contact local health authorities.

“Should an employee experience COVID-19-like symptoms while at work, it is recommended that the manager implement best practices during and after symptoms are showing:

– Separate the individual from others and place in a separate room, if possible.

– Maintain distance of two metres as much as possible. Perform proper hand hygiene when indicated.

– Provide individual with surgical mask to wear if available and if his/her health permits.

– Provide individual with hand sanitizer, tissue paper and a disposal container, and request that they be used,” write the deputy ministers of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and International Development.

Yet for weeks, public health officials have warned Canadians who experience COVID-19-like symptoms to self-isolate and get tested for the virus as soon as possible.

“I couldn’t believe it when I read that in the directive,” commented a GAC employee, who requested anonymity out of fear of reprisal from her employer. “It’s completely contrary to what Canada’s public health officials are telling us.”

On the same day this directive was published by GAC officials, the city of Ottawa’s medical officer of health urged residents to avoid leaving home for nonessential reasons all the while claiming “there could be hundreds, if not a thousand cases in the community.”

Also Sunday, Quebec premier François Legault was ordering most public spaces — such as bars and sports facilities — to be closed so as to prevent the spread of the virus.

Asked to comment the memo, Global Affairs responded that a new directive had already been drafted.

“Effective at the end of day on March 16, 2020, as many employees as possible have been instructed to work from home until further notice, spokesperson Barbara Harvey wrote in an email. Protecting the health and safety of employees is a top priority for Global Affairs Canada.”

