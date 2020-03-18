🔥Glastonbury festival cancelled due to coronavirus🔥

Glastonbury 2019 from above – In pictures

Glastonbury has been cancelled after coronavirus derailed plans for its 50th anniversary celebrations.

The famed festival was set to return to Worthy Farm from June 24-28, and had already announced more than 90 artists on its line-up, with Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

However, in the midst of the uncertainty surrounding the global pandemic, the festival has been cancelled.

More information follows…