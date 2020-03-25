🔥Glastonbury donates hand sanitiser, masks and gloves to NHS amid coronavirus battle🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Glastonbury festival has donated the medical supplies set to be used at its now-cancelled 2020 edition to the NHS.

The Worthy Farm event was due to take place this June, but was forced to postpone in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision prompted festival co-organisers Emily and Michael Eavis to donate its leftover hand sanitiser, gloves and face masks to the country’s health service, as it ramps up its response to Covid-19.

The official Twitter account for Avon and Somerset Police tweeted: “On behalf of the A&S Local Resilience Forum we’d like to extend a huge thank you to Michael and @emilyeavis for providing frontline emergency service workers & NHS staff with thousands of litres of hand sanitiser, gloves & face masks due to be used @glastonbury 2020. #SafeTogether”

It comes after the BBC, which usually broadcasts performances from Glastonbury, confirmed it would run an alternative set of programmes during the days that the festival should have taken place.

“Glastonbury may have had to cancel its 50th anniversary festival this June, but we are still working to mark the weekend with a Glastonbury experience to celebrate the spirit of this unique event,” the BBC said in a statement. “We will bring the nation together and create a weekend of the best in music across radio, television and online with amazing performances for you to enjoy in the comfort of your home. And we will be in touch shortly with more details of the weekend.”

Elsewhere, Glastonbury has confirmed anyone who already paid their deposit for tickets at the festival this summer will be guaranteed the chance to buy tickets for the 2021 edition. Check here for more info on that.