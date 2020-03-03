🔥Glam squad assemble: Pampering hen party ideas in London🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Whether your hen party is a sophisticated lunch or an all night rager, a banging blow dry or a sleek mani never goes amiss.

But rather than everyone getting ready for the festivities separately, why not gather team hen for a pre-party pampering sesh?

From champagne and a speedy blow dry to a long afternoon of massages at home, the following salons have you covered when it comes to getting Team Bride looking their glossiest.

Blush & Blow – for a large group

This super-grammable New Kings Road salon is the perfect place to spend an afternoon and get the full works. Book it out for exclusive hire (for up to 30 people) and you and your hens can pick and choose which treatments you fancy, as they’re all included in the price (which varies depending on party size and your specific requirements), except those on the skin clinic menu, aesthetics and microblading. If, say, five hens book for a two hour slot, they’ll be treated to two treatments each and unlimited prosecco, for a total of £800. Packages are totally bespoke, and catering can be arranged if desired.

Salon 64 – for soho party vibes

Ideally located on Bateman Street in Soho, this salon-cum-social hub is the ultimate place to prep for a girl’s night out. Book out the ‘getting ready bar’ – a sleek cocktail bar where dressing tables with mirrors appear from nowhere – and a barman will serve free flow champagne and cocktails while each of the party troupe is treated to a wash and blow dry. Simply order your favourite drink, pop your phone on charge, and do your make up with your friends. You’ll be ready to hit the dance floor quicker than you can say ‘blow-out’. Prices start at £67 per person, depending on your drinking requirements.

London Grace – for top notch manis

London Grace is a super girly nail bar chain with eight locations across London and Essex. Book one of the beautiful private party rooms – or ‘Grace Space’s – in their Putney, Marble Arch, Leicester Square, Angel or Belgravia salons and you and up to 20 friends can be pampered over prosecco and polish.

There are three hen party packages to choose from: the mimosa and breakfast bite-heavy Bridal Brunch (£22pp + cost of chosen treatment), the Bride-to-be Afternoon Tea which includes a glass of prosecco (£28pp + cost of chosen treatment) and the Pizza and Prosecco Party, which includes half a bottle of prosecco per person (£28pp + cost of chosen treatment). Each package includes exclusive use of the Grace Space party room with no hire fee, an Event Host to look after the party and an abundance of bridal photo props to ensure you and your gals give good ‘gram.

Prices for manicures range from £10 for a ‘Slap Dash’ manicure, to £42 for a ‘Top Notch’ gel pedicure.

Face Gym – for winning skin

Fancy doing some of your wedding skin prep with your gal pals? FaceGym let you exclusively hire any of their London ‘studios’ (King’s Cross, King’s Road or St John’s Wood) at a cost of £100 per person, which includes unlimited prosecco and nibbles, and a 30-minute Signature facial (or workout as they call them) for each hen. Capacity depends on the studio you pick, with a minimum of four people and maximum of 15. You’ll all leave with a personalised blended Training Serum from the Make it Bar, and newly discovered cheekbones.

Blow Ltd – for an at-home pampering sesh

Don’t fancy getting out of your ‘Team Bride’ PJs? Beauty booking app Blow Ltd can send a glam squad army to primp and prime your galdem in the comfort of your own home or hotel room. The packages are completely bespoke and you can have any of the treatments offered in their app – just pay by the hour. Express services start from £15 per person. For groups larger than four, book through their special wedding concierge via weddings@blowltd.com.

The Bath House – for a pre-party spa sesh

Make like the glam Russian Belgravia set and while away a few hen party hours in your own private banya. Minutes from Victoria station, you can have the run of your mini spa area with a banya (sauna), treatments and lounge area serving Beluga Gold vodka, Hennessy VS and Bollinger Special Cuvée. Oh, and caviar. Can be hired by groups of up to 10 people. Nudity is encouraged. The ideal London hen do activity? We think so.

Call to book; £200 per hour.

