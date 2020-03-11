Gladys Knight heading to Fox Theatre with Jeffrey Osborne

Gladys Knight performs at the Rialto Center for the Arts on Sunday, November 10, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

Robb Cohen

Gladys Knight is back at the Fox Theatre with a concert on June 19. Jeffrey Osborne is also on the bill.Show time is at 8 p.m.Tickets are $49.50-$154.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metrotix.com, the box office and by calling 314-534-1111.In 2019, the singer was unmasked on TV’s “The Masked Singer.”

