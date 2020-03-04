🔥Gisele Bundchen reveals her day used to start with a 'mocha frappuccino for breakfast and four cigarettes'🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

There is perhaps no celebrity couple better known for their squeaky clean diet than model Gisele Bundchen and her football player husband, Tom Brady. (Remember when it was revealed that pasta, dairy, foods that contain GMOs, high-fructose corn syrup, trans fats, sugar, artificial sweeteners, soy, fruit juice, grain-based foods and potatoes were all banned from their diet in 2016?)

But in a recent interview with Vogue Australia, the 39-year-old supermodel revealed she wasn’t always the epitome of health. In fact, before Bundchen adopted her new routine of getting up at 5: 30 am to meditate, work out and have a green juice, the mom of two said she had “reached rock bottom.”

Now, Bundchen said that she prioritizes a healthy lifestyle even more so than the beauty products she uses, despite being the face of Dior’s Capture Totale skincare line.

“You can go and buy all the products you want, but if you are not nourishing your body by eating nutritious food, if you are not exercising and oxygenating your blood and doing things that bring you joy, you are not going to feel good. And if you don’t feel good, you are not going to look good,” she told the magazine.

Bundchen revealed that she shifted her approach after unhealthy habits in her early twenties led to anxiety and panic attacks. “I felt like I reached rock bottom,” she said of her earlier life.

“It became so unbearable I couldn’t breathe and I thought: ‘I gotta change.’ It wasn’t easy – I had the worst headaches ever because I was withdrawing. My system was so used to that life it was in shock because I stopped everything, so it took time. We are beings of habit and I think you can’t just expect to do something you have always done and stop. You have to replace bad habits with good habits.”

For Bundchen, that meant starting from the moment she woke up. “When I stopped having coffee, the mocha frappuccino for breakfast and four cigarettes when I woke up in the morning, I started running. I don’t run anymore, but I ran then because it allowed me to feel my lungs and every time I ran for 20 minutes I was like: ‘Okay, I can feel my lungs, okay, I’m not smoking.’ And then I was meditating with breathing techniques so I would not feel anxious,” she said.

“[Before that] I would get into the elevator and I would feel like I was going to die. So I replaced bad habits with things that were supporting me and I realized that every day I was feeling better,” she said.

Bundchen said there’s no “quick fix” solution to going about change, but stressed that it’s been well worth the work. “When you connect to the place inside that knows who you are, you feel joy, and you glow. The best things don’t come from the outside: they begin on the inside.”