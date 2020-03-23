🔥Girls creator Lena Dunham writes interactive romance novel while social distancing🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

In the best Girls episode that never happened, actress Lena Dunham has been spending her time in self-quarantine penning a romance novel.

While social distancing, Dunham has been writing Verified Strangers, and its first chapter is now available to read in its entirety.

Dunham, 33, is writing an “interactive serialized romance novel,” and giving Vogue a new chapter every single day.

()

The book in progress is about a frustrated single girl dating in Los Angeles. “Somewhere between pasta and dessert, Ally decided she was done with dating,” the story starts.

Dunham posted about her new project on Instagram, writing, “I know it can get a little stir-crazy, and I think the best way to keep community is through shared storytelling.”

This project isn’t just about her – readers can weigh in, voting in Vogue’s polls to say how the story should end.

“A romance novel is the pulpiest and most distracting fun you can have and a medium I’ve long wanted to work in,” she told Vogue.

The producer is currently living in London while preparing for her next film.