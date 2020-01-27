🔥Girls’ basketball coach Christina Mauser IDed as victim in Kobe Bryant crash🔥

January 26, 2020 | 9: 52pm

A girl’s basketball coach was identified as one of the fatal victims in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter on Sunday, officials said.

Christina Mauser — who worked at a private school in Orange County, California — was among nine people killed instantly when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, according to Costa Mesa mayor Katrina Foley.

Also killed in the crash along with Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were college baseball coach John Altobelli, his daughter Alyssa Altobelli and wife Keri Altobelli.

The Sikorsky S-76 crashed in the hills of Calabasas around 10 a.m. local time. There were no survivors in the crash.

The crash sparked a “stubborn” quarter-acre brush fire, which dozens of emergency responders first had to deal with before they could reach the mangled wreck, according to Chief Daryl Osby of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Tributes to Bryant poured in from around the world after the NBA superstar’s death.