🔥Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois selling four camps for $3.4 million🔥

GLEN CARBON — The Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois will sell all four of their camps for a total $3.4 million and close them down by Dec. 31. Proceeds from the sale, approved by the organization’s board of directors at a meeting Wednesday, will create a special fund that will generate $200,000 a year for Girl Scouts to organize their own activities, CEO Loretta Graham said in a news release Thursday. The sale was a “devastating” surprise to troop leaders, who found out about the decision in an email Thursday, said Kimberly Hine of Collinsville. The camps give thousands of Girl Scouts a place to try canoeing, fishing, zip-lining and archery — activities they don’t often get a chance to try anywhere else, she said. “My girls in particular, when they sell cookies, it’s because they want to go to camp,” said Hine, a six-year troop leader whose daughter is a cadet. “That’s their goal, that’s their end game.”“Knowing that they can’t do that anymore, that’s going to be very hard to keep them enrolled and engaged and to give them the kind of experience that they deserve.”The four camps that will be sold are Camp Wassatoga, near Effingham, Illinois; Camp Chan Ya Ta, near Worden, Illinois; Camp Torqua, near Edwardsville; and Camp Butterfly, near Farmington, Missouri.The camps, which together cost about $375,000 each year to operate, were determined to be too costly while offering experiences Girl Scouts could get elsewhere, Graham said. Instead, the proceeds will create the “Girl Scout Experience Fund” to “underwrite the costs of girls to fulfill their own Girl Scout experience, whether that experience be camping, horseback riding, zip-lining, STEM, robotics competitions, leadership training, and a broad array of other Girl Scout experiences,” Graham said. Several troop leaders are planning to protest the sale at the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois annual meeting March 28 in Belleville, Hine said. “I can understand closing one camp to use the money to make the others better,” Hine said, “but they’re closing all of our camps.”“It’s unrealistic and it’s not fair to our girls.”

