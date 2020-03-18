Girl, 12, shot to death in Northwoods home

A 12-year-old girl was shot dead early Wednesday morning in Northwoods, in what police said may have been a self-inflicted accidental shooting.The victim’s name has not been released.She was found dead inside a home about 2: 30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6700 block of Charlie Dooley Drive in Northwoods.She was in the home with her family, including one adult and another juvenile, police said.Northwoods police asked St. Louis County Police Department to handle the investigation.”Detectives are evaluating the possibility of this being an accidental and self-inflicted gunshot wound,” St. Louis County police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in an email.

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of the Walmart, police say.

Authorities say efforts to slow the COVID-19 coronavirus over the next several months will be disruptive, but essential to containing transmission.

Corey S. Patrick, 46, lost control and hit a tree.

The 37-year-old man was shot by the Taser on Tuesday when he struggled with deputies who were serving a restraining order.

Three people tried to rob a man in 2018 using a fake Facebook page as bait, authorities say. One of them was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.

The body was found Monday and the death is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes against Persons.

The new counts filed Thursday against Seth Nieters, 20, include rape, child molestation and sodomy/attempted sodomy.

Danaum L. Walker, 35, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Malcolm Frazier, 26.