🔥Giovanna Fletcher says she 'didn't sleep' before Kate Middleton podcast interview🔥

It’s rare for a member of the Royal Family to agree to an interview, so the Duchess of Cambridge’s appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s parenting podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby was a coup for the blogger and author.

Fletcher was asked about the Duchess of Cambridge’s interview on Lorraine and revealed that she “literally wasn’t sleeping” in the days leading up to it.

Fletcher said having Middleton on was “fulfilling her dream”, though after she’d booked the Duchess the pressure set in. Fletcher said, “From day one, yes. The week before, I literally wasn’t sleeping. Because she’d been on my wish list for so long, and my dream guest.”

“It’s one thing to actually want someone on and then to get them and go, ‘Oh my gosh, that comes with so much responsibility’,” she continued.

The Duchess of Cambridge is apppeared on the latest episode of Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast (PA)

However after Fletcher began to plan the show out and related to Middleton as a fellow mother, things came more easily. She said, “As I started planning out the episode… and what I do every time is I map it out, write loads of questions and then I don’t look at the paper at all and just enjoy the chat, just kind of get lost in it.”

“But as soon as I started remembering that I was just talking to another mum, everything else sort of made sense,” she said.

Middleton’s interview with Fletcher marked the Duchess’ first ever podcast interview and was recorded last month, while Middleton visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Pre-school to continue her work with the London Early Years Foundation. Middleton is currently promoting a project called the 5 Big Questions survey in the hopes of improving education for young children.

(Phil Harris / Daily Mirror)

Fletcher said, “It’s a brilliant time for her, the amount of work she’s done in Early Years, and that’s the amazing thing about the podcast, is you really understand how passionate she is and how much she cares for the Early Years. She’s really wanting to listen to people and what they think.”

Middleton’s candid talk with Fletcher on the podcast revealed that the Duchess “absolutely” struggles with mum guilt and her “utterly rotten” experience with severe hyperemia. She also revealed that she and Prince William had no idea that Prince George was going to be a boy, saying, “It was a surprise.”

Middleton’s podcast interview with Fletcher on Happy Mum Happy Baby can be listened to here on Spotify.